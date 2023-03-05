The Cambridge English Qualifications are widely recognised as the gold standard in language testing.

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cambridge English Qualifications have been trusted by hundreds of institutions all over the world for many years and are widely regarded as the gold standard when it comes to evaluating language skills. The number of organisations who acknowledge Cambridge English Qualifications surpassed 25,000, further solidifying the company’s position as the industry’s preeminent provider of English language tests.

Learners have the opportunity to demonstrate their language skills and stand out in a competitive job market by obtaining Cambridge English Qualifications, which are widely recognised by universities, corporations, and governments around the world. The certifications are available to learners of any age and from any background since they cover a wide range of skills and abilities, beginning with the most basic and progressing to the most advanced.

The reading, writing, listening, and speaking abilities of candidates are just some of the aspects of their English proficiency that are evaluated by Cambridge English Qualifications. They offer a dependable and objective measurement of linguistic ability, which enables institutions to make educated decisions regarding admissions, recruiting, and training.

The fact that Cambridge English Qualifications have reached the landmark number of 25,000 institutions that recognise them is evidence of the high standards and quality of the exams. The significance of a Cambridge English qualification, as well as the competitive advantage it offers to students, is widely acknowledged by educational establishments.

A representative at Cambridge University Press & Assessment made the following statement: “We are overjoyed to have reached this important milestone, which demonstrates the faith and confidence that institutions from all around the world have in the credentials that we offer. The Cambridge English Qualifications give a rigorous and trustworthy measure of a language learner’s competency, and we are happy to be able to provide students and candidates with a direct route to accomplishing the language goals they have set for themselves.”

The Cambridge English Qualifications are becoming increasingly important as the need for people who are proficient in the English language increases all around the world. Learners have the chance to advance their language skills, realise their ambitions, and get access to previously unavailable academic and professional prospects as a result of these opportunities.

Cambridge English tests that are completely in line with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR). The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) is a framework that is widely recognised and is used to describe language ability across Europe and beyond. It makes it easier for students, teachers, and employers to communicate about language skills by providing a common language for describing language proficiency and providing a common language for describing language proficiency.

Exams given by Cambridge English provide a clear indication of a candidate’s level of language proficiency in accordance with the CEFR’s six levels: A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, and C2. This alignment was necessary in order to facilitate this. This alignment will help students and teachers better understand their strengths and areas in which they can improve, and it will make it simpler for employers to evaluate the linguistic abilities of job applicants

What is the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR)?

According to a representative of Cambridge, “Cambridge English is committed to providing accurate and reliable assessments of English language ability. By conforming our examinations to the CEFR, we are ensuring that our tests are in line with international standards. As a result, our candidates will be able to have full faith in the results that they are given,”

The alignment of Cambridge English with the CEFR is the result of a comprehensive review of the examinations and assessment criteria used by Cambridge English. To ensure that the exams accurately reflect the levels that are outlined in the CEFR, the process included consultation with language experts, teachers, and other stakeholders.

The alignment is part of Cambridge English’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality language assessments tailored to meet the requirements of students, educators, and employers worldwide. Cambridge English is confident that this alignment will help learners achieve their language goals and make it easier for employers to find candidates with the required language skills. Cambridge English is also confident that this alignment will help employers find candidates with the language skills they need.

Evaluating Impact at Cambridge English

About Cambridge University Press & Assessment

To learn English is to enjoy and experience a language that opens up opportunities across the world.

Together with teachers and our partners, we’re here to engage and inspire millions of people throughout their entire English language learning journey, helping them confidently prove their skills to the world.

As part of a university with global reputation for academic excellence, we create insights derived from deep research, expertise and experiences. This ensures our unique approach meets the real-life needs of learners through inclusive and accessible products and services.

As a global language, English unlocks a lifetime of experiences, and – because language is at the heart of being human – we help people everywhere connect, communicate and come closer together.

Cambridge English is the producer and proud co-owner of IELTS, the world’s leading English test for migration and higher education. We help millions of people learn English and prove their skills to the world.

Part of the University of Cambridge, we provide the world’s leading range of qualifications and tests for learners and teachers of English. For us, learning English is more than just exams and grades. It’s about having the confidence to communicate and access a lifetime of enriching experiences and opportunities.

Whether you’re planning to live, work or study in your own country or abroad, we can give you the English language skills to succeed. We provide the world’s leading range of qualifications and tests for learners and teachers of English. Globally recognised by more than 25,000 leading universities, employers and governments, our research-based assessments are a mark of excellence that open doors.

English is spoken in every corner of the globe: from cafés to campuses, markets to meeting rooms and everywhere in between. We deliver exams in over 130 countries to over 5.5 million people every year. We offer comprehensive preparation, support materials and resources for learning and teaching English. Through years of research, we have gained indepth understanding of how people learn languages. This enables us to design assessments that help learners acquire the right skills based on how people use English today.

Our work is supported around the world by a network of 2,800 exam centres, over 50,000 schools and tens of thousands of examiners, teachers, education experts and publishers. Working together, we inspire learners to go further.

With the right support, learning a language is an exhilarating journey. We’re with you every step of the way.

What we believe – To learn English is to enjoy and experience a language that opens up opportunities across the world.

What we offer – Together with teachers and our partners, we’re here to engage and inspire millions of people throughout their entire English language learning journey, helping them confidently prove their skills to the world.

How we do things and the impact we have – As part of a university with global reputation for academic excellence, we create insights derived from deep research, expertise and experiences. This ensures our unique approach meets the real-life needs of learners through inclusive and accessible products and services.

The global role of English – As a global language, English unlocks a lifetime of experiences, and – because language is at the heart of being human – we help people everywhere connect, communicate and come closer together.

SOURCE Cambridge University Press & Assessment