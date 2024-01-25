The City of Regina acquires up to 53 battery electric buses from Nova Bus

SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ – Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is proud to announce it has been awarded a 5-year contract for up to 53 LFSe+, the 40′ long-range battery electric bus model of Nova Bus, by the City of Regina, Saskatchewan. The first 7 buses are scheduled to be delivered in 2025, with up to 46 buses in option for the remainder of the contract.

The City of Regina’s Energy and Sustainability Framework has selected battery electric as its preferred technology for the transit’s fleet. Regina Transit is therefore committed to purchasing only battery electric models as of 2024, resulting in a gradual replacement of the fleet with alternative technology vehicles by 2040.

“These will be the first battery-electric buses in Regina Transit’s fleet,” said Brad Bells, Director of Transit & Fleet with the City of Regina. “The addition of these electric buses will support the City of Regina’s goal of becoming a 100% renewable city by 2050 and is in line with our Energy and Sustainability Framework.”

The Nova Bus LFSe+ long-range electric bus provides reduced maintenance costs and improves air quality by eliminating all emission of pollutants and greenhouse gases. The LFSe+ represents a smart mobility solution that combines Nova Bus’ proven expertise with the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies, making it a first-choice solution for the transition to sustainable public transport.

“We are proud to have accompanied Regina Transit in its transition to electromobility, first with our hybrid bus model and now with the all-electric LFSe+,” said Ralph Acs, President of Nova Bus. “We strongly believe transit agencies and cities such as Regina are paving the way for the success of this important transition to clean transportation, which will support our collective efforts to reduce GHG emissions. We are very happy to be part of the solution at Nova Bus and to support all our clients in this transition.”

