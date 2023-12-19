The Global Market for Recyclable Packaging 2024-2034 – Developments in Mechanical and Chemical Recycling Technology are Changing the Shape of the Plastics Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Market for Recyclable Packaging 2024-2034” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Plastics consumption continues to steeply increase worldwide, while resultant waste is currently mostly landfilled, discarded to the environment, or incinerated. Developments in mechanical and chemical recycling technology are changing the shape of the plastics industry and advanced materials and technologies are impacting glass, paper and metal recycling sectors. It’s becoming increasingly possible to recover more materials in a closed-loop, helping to retain maximum value.

The Global Market for Recyclable Packaging 2024-2034 examines recyclable packaging across paper, plastics, glass, and metals, including market size, drivers, applications, technologies, companies, sustainability, and future outlook. The markets is segmented by region and material type, quantitative forecasts are provided through 2034.

Landscape analysis covers major brands, packaging manufacturers, waste management firms, and recycling technology innovators driving circularity. Technical processes are explained across mechanical and chemical recycling, sorting, and reprocessing. Packaging innovations in bio-based materials, smart packaging, and reusable models are highlighted. The report also examines adjacent spaces like e-commerce fulfillment and policy landscapes shaping recyclable packaging.

Report contents include:

Recyclable Packaging Industry Overview

Markets, processes, technologies

Drivers and trends shaping growth

Plastics Recycling Analysis

Mechanical and chemical recycling overview

Polymer demand forecasts by process

Pyrolysis, gasification, depolymerization techs

Bio-based and marine degradable plastics

Market challenges and innovations

Paper Packaging Recycling Analysis

Market size, processes, economics

Fiber sources, strength improvements

Compostable solutions, active packaging

Industry challenges and future outlook

Glass Packaging Recycling Analysis

Market size, suppliers, collection economics

Processing methods, end-use applications

Smart glass, hybrids, material advances

Participation challenges and opportunities

Metal Packaging Recycling Analysis

Market size, processes, economics

Aluminium, steel, and hybrid innovations

Active and smart metal packaging

Benefits driving growth and adoption

Digital Technologies Analysis

Blockchain, IoT, AI applications

Digital watermarking for advanced recycling

Markets and Applications Analysis

Food, beverages, CPG, retail, e-commerce

Industrial packaging, healthcare, automotive

Competitive Landscape

Profiles of 248 companies. Companies profiled include Aduro Clean Technologies, Agilyx, Alterra, Amsty, APK AG, Aquafil, Arcus, Axens, BASF Chemcycling, BiologiQ, Carbios, DePoly, Dow, Eastman Chemical, EREMA Group GmbH, Extracthive, ExxonMobil, Fych Technologies, Garbo, gr3n SA, Hyundai Chemical, Ioniqa, Itero, Licella, Mura Technology, Neste, Plastic Energy, Plastogaz SA, Plastic Energy, Polystyvert, Pyrowave, Recyc’ELIT, RePEaT Co., Ltd., revalyu Resources GmbH, SABIC, Samsara ECO, Synova, TOMRA Recycling, and Waste Robotics.

Market Size and Forecasts

Regional and material type segmentation

Revenue and volume projections through 2034

Sustainability Analysis

Circularity, carbon footprint, and life cycle assessment

Energy use, water conservation, and social factors

