The Government of Canada Announces Funding for Scientific Research to Enhance Marine, Freshwater and Coastal Incident Response Tools

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada is committed to keeping Canada’s marine and coastal areas clean and safe for generations to come. Through Canada’s renewed and expanded Oceans Protection Plan (OPP), the Government of Canada is ensuring that the best scientific advice, knowledge and tools are being used to protect Canada’s waters.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced $7.8 million in funding for 10 projects through the Multi-Partner Research Initiative (MPRI) to help improve oil spill research and response tools and techniques.

The MPRI is a five-year, $30.3 million initiative under the OPP. It aims to advance scientific knowledge, in Canada and abroad, about the potential impacts of oil pollution on organisms, develop new technologies for cleanup, and improve the efficacy of existing oil spill response tools and techniques. By enhancing our understanding of oil spills and oil spill response in various environments, Canada will be better equipped to make science-based decisions that minimize the environmental impacts of oil pollution and enhance habitat recovery.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, scientists and government work together to protect Canada’s environment, grow our economy and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results. A renewed and expanded Oceans Protection Plan is keeping Canada’s oceans and coasts healthy, advancing reconciliation and building a cleaner future for our children and grandchildren.

Quotes

“With the world’s longest coastline, Canadians know that healthy and safe waterways are integral to our environment and our economy. Today’s investment will ensure that we are equipped with the tools we need to respond to maritime incidents and protect coastal communities and ecosystems.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“The Oceans Protection Plan is proof that we can protect vulnerable ecosystems across the country and support our economy at the same time. By working with Indigenous groups, governments, industry, organizations and academia, we’re responding better to marine incidents and getting better at preventing them in the first place.”

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

“Canada has a strong system to prevent and effectively respond to oil spills. In many ways, this is thanks to our investments in oil spill–response science. Today’s investments in this research will ensure that science continues to inform our pollution response and help protect the aquatic ecosystems that Canadians and our Blue Economy depend on.”

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

The $7.8 million in MPRI funding will be allocated to the following 10 projects focused on improving our knowledge of how oil behaves in different environments and improve response protocols:

Related products

Associated links

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

