The Government of Canada is committed to investing up to $8 million to protect green spaces in Montréal-Est

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ – Green spaces play an essential role in the well-being of Canadians. Among other things, they reduce pollution and noise in industrial areas. What’s more, access to these spaces in urban areas tangibly improves the local community’s quality of life.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced an investment of up to $8 million to protect green spaces and, if necessary, to acquire land by the City of Montréal in the Assomption Sud–Longue-Pointe sector, located in the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

This sector contains several areas and woodlands with significant potential for greening and connectivity on this part of the island. Creating green spaces in this highly industrialized area in Montréal-Est will improve citizens’ quality of life.

This investment is being announced in conjunction with the Sommet de l’Est on November 13. This day, which is dedicated to the revitalization of Montréal’s east end, is an opportunity to showcase initiatives that respond to the region’s challenges and help build the future of Montréal’s east end.

“By enhancing and protecting green spaces, we are investing not only in nature, but also in the health and well-being of our communities. This financial commitment illustrates our determination to reduce pollution and offer Montréalers a better quality of life.”

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“Today marks great news for the Viauville neighbourhood and all of eastern Montréal! It’s also the fulfillment of a commitment I made in 2021, to green this space for the families who use it and, above all, for future generations. The protected areas will have a positive impact in the neighbourhood’s quality of life.”

– The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

“Protecting Montréal’s natural spaces is not only essential to our quality of life, it’s also an integral part of the ecological transition we need to make. I applaud the Government of Canada’s investment in protecting green spaces in Assomption–Sud-Longue-Pointe, a historically mineralized and industrialized area. These green spaces will allow us to meet the commitments made at COP15 to protect biodiversity, as well as ensure the redevelopment of the east of Montréal based on a healthy, attractive environment that meets the aspirations of the population, businesses, and workers who will make it their home.”

– Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

The development of these green spaces in the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve will also enable the City of Montréal to reduce the visual and noise pollution associated with industrial-port activities, help increase canopy cover, and reduce heat islands.

