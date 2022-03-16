The Hario insulated server kept my coffee hot all day

In the cold months, it’s unsettling to find your coffee drop in temperature minutes after serving. It’s not much to want hot coffee to be hot – both for flavor and comfort. Because, as Barry Green, a taste perception scientist at Yale University told Live Science , “hot coffee releases more aromatic compounds than room-temperature coffee…[and] milk, coffee’s frequent companion, tastes worse at room temperature.” Lukewarm coffee can ruin a morning — and reheating it on the stove or in the microwave does away with nearly everything good about the drink.

You can get up and make another cup, but if you’re operating in the pour over method, that’ll take an additional 15 minutes of labor. So, what’s the fix? After months of struggling with this seemingly minute problem, I found a simple and affordable solution: the V60 insulated server from Hario, the legendary Japanese coffee and tea brand. It’s an insulated, stainless steel server, tailor made for the V60 pour over dripper — though it works nicely with an AeroPress, and can also be used as an ordinary thermos.

As more people work from home due to the pandemic, some have purchased aspirational home and kitchen appliances. But there’s something to be said about the Hario server, which is practical in a turbulent time. It’s more durable than other carafes that I’ve had, and it’s sleek and ergonomic with a double-wall interior. It’ll make your routine all the better because you’ll have fresh coffee well into the afternoon.

Testing the V60

I tested the coffee temperature inside my Hario server in intervals of 30 minutes after using my preferred brewing method: the pour over (which is demonstrated in the above video). Simply place a dripper directly on the carafe’s opening — or if you’re using an AeroPress, throw that on top instead. After brewing you’ll want to tightly seal the lid back on the carafe.

The Hario V60 server is designed to work seamlessly with the Hario V60 coffee dripper.

Credit: Harrison Malkin/Mashable

I used a full serving of coffee (600 milliliters) and made sure not to fiddle with the switch and gasket, because that keeps it vacuum sealed. I also preheated my mug upon first serving, which I think is a great idea in the winter time. If your mug is frozen, the benefits of the server will diminish and the temperature of your coffee will decrease. But with my second and third pouring, I was lazy and drank it straight.

When I checked in at the 30-minute mark, the temperature was nearly unchanged from the initial brewing. And after 90 minutes, my coffee was still hot and delicious when I poured a cup with my lunch of roasted veggies and an open-faced sandwich. Stainless steel servers rely on the beverage’s original heat, unlike a hot plate, so you don’t get that odd burnt aroma or taste.

Hours later, when I got home from the gym, I unexpectedly found the coffee warm enough to still drink — that was an added bonus with my post-workout snack. Having hot coffee for this long is ideal, and longer than what I was used to when I had the glass Hario server.

That glass carafe actually shattered when it fell on my kitchen floor, so the stainless steel model is an improvement in durability and utility. However, my current server does lose points for heaviness and clunkiness compared to the glass one. It can feel wonky to pour because coffee leaks into the back of the server, and you need to turn the carafe upside down to get every drop.

Cleaning it

The Hario coffee server is durable, but a little difficult to clean.

Credit: Harrison Malkin/Mashable

The server’s interior gets coffee stains and a metallic odor easily, so I recommend cleaning it a few times per week. A quick rinse with hot water will do, but for a more holistic cleaning, it’s best to use a mixture of hot water and baking soda or dish soap. Although, it’s difficult to scrub the interior, and the lid is tricky to wash completely because it cannot be disassembled.

Is the server worth buying?

I’ve owned this server for about a year and it’s a staple in my coffee-making process — along with my beans (often from ModCup or Black River), Stagg EKG kettle, and Escali Primo scale. I bought the 600-milliliter version, which is nice because it doesn’t take up much counter space. The only downside is that it’s too tiny if you’re making coffee for multiple guests. The server is also available in an 800-milliliter option. Whichever size, the Hario insulated server is practical and affordable, and will be a worthwhile long-term investment for those looking to extend that perfect coffee taste.