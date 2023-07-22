The Navigation Satellite System Market size to grow by USD 119.57 billion from 2022 to 2027|Rising investments in satellite navigation programs to boost the market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The navigation satellite system market size is estimated to grow by USD 119.57 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 43% of the global market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Navigation Satellite System Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (navigation, LBS, surveying, mapping, and others), type (global constellations systems and satellite-based augmentation systems), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the navigation segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Navigation has various applications in different industries for improving the efficiency of operations. The main application of navigation in the global road sector is the global navigation satellite system’s position with an increasing focus on intelligent transportation systems (ITS), smart mobility, and autonomous vehicles. Similarly, some of the key applications of navigation systems in marine operations include fleet management, cargo tracking, port operations, and ship security. Hence, such applications are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the navigation satellite system market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global navigation satellite system market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global navigation satellite system market.

North America is estimated to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key countries which are significantly contributing to the navigation satellite system market in terms of revenue are the US, Canada , and Mexico due to their advanced infrastructure and investments in different space exploration programs. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for global navigation satellite systems from the commercial sector which is positively impacting the market growth in the region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global navigation satellite system market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Navigation Satellite System Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing investments in satellite navigation programs drive the global navigation satellite system market growth during the forecast period. The main applications of satellites include specific mission profiling, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and navigation. One of the key benefits is that it offers continuous coverage of a particular area and can be utilized for the early detection of the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Many countries are now highly investing in developing military satellite networks of their own by partnering with tech companies. Satellites have wide military applications and have the ability to perform both strategic as well as tactical operations. Hence, such applications are expected to drive the global navigation satellite system market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising preference for green propulsion technologies is a primary trend shaping the global navigation satellite system market. Chemical propellants are widely used in space exploration programs which can significantly impact the environment. As a result, there is increasing adoption of green initiatives across space agencies and satellite operators to minimize the dependence on chemical-powered propulsion systems. For instance, NASA is investing in the development of an eco-friendly alternative fuel for the next generation of launch vehicles and spacecraft through the Green Propellant Infusion Mission (GPIM). Furthermore, the increasing preference for green propulsion is expected to drive more investments in electric propulsion technologies. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global navigation satellite system market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increasing volume of satellite orbital debris in space is a major challenge that hinders the global navigation satellite system market growth during the forecast period. Non-functional spacecraft, abandoned launch vehicles, mission-related debris, and fragmentation debris are some of the common examples of artificial space debris. The main reason for the creation of this debris is the explosions and collisions between satellites which get collected in Earth’s orbit. The significant increase in satellite launches has led to an increase in space debris. Therefore the high speed of space debris is a major risk to the space shuttles, space stations, and satellites present in the Earth’s orbit. Thus, the improper monitoring of space debris can lead to collisions which can negatively impact the market. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the global navigation satellite system market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Navigation Satellite System Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the navigation satellite system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the navigation satellite system market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the navigation satellite system market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of navigation satellite system market vendors

Navigation Satellite System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 119.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Advent International Corp., Beijing UniStrong Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., ComNav Technology Ltd., Frequency Electronics Inc., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., GNS Electronics GmbH, Hexagon AB, Intel Corp., Microsemi Corp., NavtechGPS Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Safran SA, SkyTraq Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Trimble Inc., u blox AG, Collins Aerospace, and MediaTek Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

