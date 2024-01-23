The Packaging Robots Market is booming worldwide and is set to grow by USD 8.49 billion, 17000 + Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The packaging robots market is expected to grow by USD 8.49 billion between 2023 and 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.33% and a YOY growth rate of 9.95%, according to Technavio’s latest research report estimates. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment.

Application

Primary Packaging



Secondary Packaging

End-use r

r Food And Beverage Industry



Pharmaceutical Industry



Electronic And Semiconductor Industry



Machine Tools And Auto Industry

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The primary packaging segment will account for a major share during the forecast period. The growth is due to the increasing demand for primary packaging in industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Particularly, the demand for robots that collaborate with basic materials, such as flexible packaging (pouches and sachets), has experienced substantial growth over the past decade.

Packaging Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.49 billion

Some of the major companies include ABB Ltd., BluePrint Automation BV, Comau Spa, DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., Fuji Yusoki Thailand Co. Ltd., IAI Industrieroboter GmbH, KRONES AG, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pro Mach Inc., Remtec Automation LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Teradyne Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Seiko Epson Corp.. To help businesses improve their position, Technavio’s report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies. To leverage the current opportunities, companies must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as strategy support.

Comau Spa – The company offers NJ 220 2.7 for packing, dispensing, machine tending, cosmetic sealing, measuring testing, plasma cutter water jet, and wood glass machining.

The report also covers the following areas:

Advancements in the robotics industry are a key factor driving growth. Ongoing innovations in robotics have enhanced the complexity, effectiveness, and adaptability of these robots. Their ability to automate repetitive tasks and adapt to shifting production needs provides flexibility, enabling swift responses to changing consumer preferences and trends in the packaging sector.

Trends such as increased inclination toward COBOTS are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers. However, factors such as high upfront costs associated with purchasing and deploying robots may threaten the growth.

Packaging Robots: Major Technologies

Packaging robots, including automated palletizing, case packing, pick and place robots, collaborative robots (cobots), end-of-line packaging, SCARA robots, articulated robots, delta robots, vision-guided robotics, high-speed packaging, robotic arms, load/unload tasks, flexible packaging systems, custom end-of-arm tooling (EOAT), are leveraging advanced technologies like machine learning and AI. These innovations are enhancing efficiency and precision in various industries such as pharmaceutical packaging, food & beverage, consumer goods packaging, e-commerce fulfillment, and warehouse automation. Additionally, these advancements are contributing to sustainable robotics and smart factory solutions, integrating the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in packaging processes.

Packaging Robots Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the packaging robots market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of companies

