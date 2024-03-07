The SEC's New Climate Rules Are Here, and DFIN Can Help

ActiveDisclosure Enables Collaboration; Delivers Audit-Ready Reports

CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, makes complying with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) new climate-related disclosure mandate easy and cost-effective.

The company partners with ESG industry leaders to deliver a true end-to-end ESG data management and reporting solution.

“The SEC’s announcement ends the years-long speculation of what will be required of companies when reporting corporate climate impact. DFIN is already helping our clients manage and report financial-grade ESG data to various stakeholders with ActiveDisclosure,” said President of Global Capital Markets at DFIN, Craig Clay. “DFIN is uniquely qualified to support companies on their path to compliance with our years of compliance leadership, advanced software solutions, and strategic partnerships with ESG industry leaders.”

The SEC’s new rules require public companies to disclose certain climate-related information. This includes climate-related risks likely to have a material impact on the company’s business, operations or financial condition, and the governance and ongoing strategies in place to address and mitigate these risks. There is a phased-in compliance period, with large-accelerated filers required to begin filing Reg S-K and Reg S-X in their fiscal years beginning in 2025.

DFIN is a trusted resource for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting. The company partners with ESG industry leaders to deliver a true end-to-end ESG data management and reporting solution. The purpose-built solution helps companies stay ahead of regulatory changes, streamline ESG processes, and efficiently deliver the transparent and trustworthy information their clients and investors demand, all while being affordable and easy to use.

DFIN clients can easily pull disparate ESG data from across their organizations and map it against a variety of standards, including those set by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), and the World Economic Forum (WEF). Clients collaborate within ActiveDisclosure to create audit-ready reports that can be filed directly to the SEC.

About DFIN

DFIN is a leading global provider of innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software, and data analytics for every stage of our customers’ business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN’s end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com, or you can also follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @DFINSolutions or LinkedIn.

