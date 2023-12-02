The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
- GardaWorld Awarded $2.7 billion in Contracts with CATSA to Provide Security Screening at 45 Airports Across Canada
“We’re very pleased to continue our crucial role as a trusted partner for CATSA. As the world-leading provider of security solutions and a Canadian security champion, GardaWorld’s commitment to excellence is unmatched. Our ability to constantly deliver, innovate and lead in the ever-changing global security landscape is unparalleled in the industry. The continued growth of our partnership with CATSA is a testimony to our rigorous, comprehensive and customer-centric approach to security screening and safety in Canada’s air transportation system,” said Jean-Luc Meunier, President and COO of GardaWorld Security Services – Canada.
- Pizza Hut Canada is Giving Away $1 Million Worth of Pizzas with an Epic Repizza Event
The inventor behind Original Stuffed Crust and Original Pan is back with its latest masterpiece—a new, light and airy Handcrafted Crust that’s so delicious guests can devour it no matter when they last enjoyed some ‘za. Pizza Hut is offering a free pizza ‘refill’ to anyone who brings in any empty pizza box – even a box from one of the other guys – to their nearest Pizza Hut store on December 4. It’s simple: trade in your empty box and Pizza Hut will slide you a brand-new Pizza Hut box with a piping hot Handcrafted Crust Pizza (to the first 100 customers per store). No strings attached – just cheese. Choose between a medium Handcrafted Pepperoni Duo or medium Handcrafted Smoky Tri-Cheese, while supplies last.
- Scotiabank reports fourth quarter and 2023 results
Reported net income for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2023 was $1,385 million compared to $2,093 million in the same period last year. Diluted EPS were $1.02, compared to $1.63 in the same period a year ago. Return on equity was 7.2% compared to 11.9% a year ago. This quarter’s net income included adjusting items of $289 million after-tax. These consisted of restructuring charges of $258 million related to ongoing efforts to streamline operational processes, costs of $63 million related to the exit of certain real estate premises and service contracts, impairment charges of $273 million related to the write-down of the Bank’s investment in associate with Bank of Xi’an Co Ltd. in China, and certain intangible assets and a gain of $319 million related to the sale of the Bank’s equity interest in Canadian Tire’s Financial Services business (CTFS).
- Bell Canada and ServiceNow to transform the telecommunications service experience for Canadian businesses
Bell’s investment in ServiceNow’s solutions underscores its commitment to business client empowerment and sets a new benchmark for excellence in the telecom sector. In response to customer demand for simplification, the platform will offer Bell’s customers streamlined service provisioning, improved operational efficiencies, and a more intuitive user experience. In addition to integrating ServiceNow into the Bell service ecosystem, Bell is also a member of ServiceNow’s Product Advisory Council for Telecom. As ServiceNow commits to develop solutions to meet the needs of Bell and Bell’s customers, Bell will help ServiceNow evolve its suite of telecom products and solutions for the future.
- Ingenium acquires de Havilland Buffalo CC-115
The newly-acquired aircraft was flown from Comox, BC to Trenton Ontario where it was disassembled by the Department of National Defence (DND). In October, it was transported to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa on six flat bed trucks and was reassembled by DND. Visitors to the museum will be able to view the Buffalo during tours of the Reserve Hangar, which houses many of Canada’s national aviation icons not currently displayed on the museum floor. The Buffalo was officially welcomed into the collection at an unveiling event at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum on November 28, 2023, alongside officials from Ingenium, and the Department of National Defence.
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2023 RESULTS
“In a year defined by uncertainty, RBC served as a stabilizing force for our clients, communities, colleagues and shareholders. Our overall performance in 2023 exemplifies our standing as an all-weather bank. Our strong balance sheet, prudent risk management and diversified business model continue to underpin our ability to deliver differentiated client experiences and advice across all our businesses. As we enter 2024, RBC will work to provide the best client value as efficiently as possible, sharpening our focus to ensure our people and investments are aligned to build the bank of the future. Across RBC, our employees remain steadfast in their commitment to helping clients and communities adapt and thrive in a changing world.” – Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada
- MASTERMIND TOYS COMMENCES PROCEEDINGS UNDER THE CCAA
All 66 Mastermind Toys stores across Canada remain open for business and all the current sales and holiday promotions (including our Black Fri-Play event) will continue, in stores and online. The difficult but necessary decision to seek creditor protection under the CCAA was made following careful evaluation of available alternatives and in consultation with legal and financial advisors. Over the past several years, Mastermind Toys has faced a range of challenges including increasing competition, disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recently a deteriorating macro-economic environment. Despite implementing a series of operational improvements and cost reductions, and undertaking an extensive strategic review and conducting a robust sale process, the challenges facing the Company’s business have become too significant to overcome.
- Purdys Chocolatier launches ‘Reconnect Roulette’ to encourage reconnections this holiday season
Purdys Chocolatier introduces Reconnect Roulette, a microsite that rewards people with Purdys chocolate when they send a text to someone they miss. Running from now until December 25th, the site is designed to inspire and reward Canadians for reconnecting with loved ones they’ve lost touch with. It features a Reconnect Roulette wheel which randomly selects a prompt, such as ‘someone who helped you through a tough time’ or ‘someone who made you feel most like yourself.’ It’s the player’s choice to identify the person in their life who best fits the prompt and they’ll then be encouraged to send them a message. Should they decide to reach out, Purdys Chocolatier will gift them a complimentary 3-pack of their iconic Hedgehogs as a sweet reward!
- CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results
“In a more fluid economic environment in 2023, our bank delivered a solid financial performance as we realized the benefits of our strategic investments and we continue to execute our client-focused strategy, highlighted by prudent expense management and continued growth in capital across key businesses,” said Victor Dodig, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. “We enter the new fiscal year with a robust balance sheet and strong credit quality, foundational to our progress as we enable and simplify our bank, focus on driving growth in the mass affluent and private wealth segments, build on our strength in digital, and leverage our connected culture to grow our commercial and capital markets business.”
- AtkinsRéalis introduces 1,000 MW CANDU® MONARK™ Reactor; Nuclear Power for a Net Zero, Energy Independent Future
With increasing electrification of society at large, including industrial processes, cars, building heating, and infrastructure, forecasts of global electricity needs indicate that global power consumption is expected to increase significantly. The Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator’s (IESO’s) “Pathways to Decarbonization” report indicated that the province will need to build another 18 gigawatts of nuclear power by 20501. The reactor life extension work that AtkinsRéalis is undertaking at Darlington and Bruce Power will be instrumental in ensuring that the 10 CANDU reactors at those sites continue to support the province’s increasing clean power needs while maintaining one of the lowest carbon footprints for power generation in Canada.
