Thinkific's Fast Growth Media Property 'The Leap' Debuts AI Tool Allowing Creators to Build and Sell Digital Products in Minutes

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ – Thinkific Labs Inc. (“Thinkific”) (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, today announced the launch of ‘The Leap by Thinkific’ (“The Leap”), a powerful AI tool for content creators and influencers to build, promote and sell exceptional digital products in record time.

Thinkific first launched The Leap, as a media property starting on TikTok, in 2022, as a way to reach more Creators, earlier in their journey. In the last 18 months, The Leap has grown to become the world’s most popular media property focused on Creator monetization, with over 150,000 visits a month, 50,000 newsletter subscribers and millions of video views on social media.

Powered by AI, The Leap’s first-of-its-kind digital product authoring tool allows Creators to input a content idea and, in just a few clicks, generate comprehensive drafts for digital products like mini courses, guides and tutorials, all designed to be consumed on mobile and feel intuitive to social audiences.

“The Leap opens the door, allowing Creators like me to very quickly and intuitively transform my ideas into digital learning products,” said Katarina Terentieva , Entrepreneur & Creative Director. “It’s a powerful tool that lets me do in minutes what used to take weeks or months – creating new products, growing my audience and making sales.”

Additional features of The Leap’s new Creator tool include:

AI Powered Content Generation: Digital products are generated quickly and easily via Creator ideas

Digital products are generated quickly and easily via Creator ideas Integrated Storefront : Creators can easily generate dedicated storefronts and individual sales pages to showcase and sell digital products or utilize as lead magnets.

: Creators can easily generate dedicated storefronts and individual sales pages to showcase and sell digital products or utilize as lead magnets. Mobile-Optimized E-Commerce: All Leap products and storefronts are optimized specifically for mobile purchasing, catering to the modern consumer and social audiences.

“At Thinkific we are focused on solving big problems for Creators to make it easier to start and scale their businesses. The Leap does just that – giving Creators a quick way to build and sell digital products – leveraging Thinkific’s innovative AI and mobile learning experience,” commented Greg Smith, CEO at Thinkific. “I’m really excited to share this with customers who have been struggling to get their first or next product off the ground and start making sales. The Leap makes it so much easier and faster. This opens up a new segment of our market for Thinkific to serve. There are 44 million Creators with over 10 thousand followers. The Leap enables them to convert their followers into customers.”

To learn more about The Leap by Thinkific, please visit www.theleap.co

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for Creator Educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our Platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products – from courses to communities – and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific’s 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

