This app lets you copy and paste text from images

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: Pull text from videos, images, and more with TextSniper for Mac, on sale for 42% off. As of April 26, get a lifetime subscription for only $3.99.

TextSniper is a Mac app that lets you extract text from sources like images, YouTube videos, PDFs, screenshots, or presentations.

Thanks to advanced OCR (optical character recognition) technology, TextSniper can scan and recognize the text within any digital image, video, or document. It will then copy it, allowing you to paste the text directly into an editable format, like a note, text, or even Google Doc. It can also turn recognized text into speech, in case there’s a word or phrase you need to be pronounced, and scan barcodes and QR codes and turn them into text..

Here’s a glimpse at how it works:

Once you download it, TextSniper lives in the menu bar on your Mac. When you do need it, just click your command and you’re ready to go.

TextSniper for Mac usually costs $6, but you can download it for life — updates included — for only $3.99 for a limited time.