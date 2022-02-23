This beginner-friendly cryptocurrency and NFT course is on sale for 98% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The Beginner’s Guide to Cryptocurrency Trading, NFTs, and the Metaverse is on sale for £15.46, saving you 98% on list price.

Why is Reese Witherspoon talking about cryptocurrency? What is John Legend’s new NFT platform all about? Trying to keep up with the ever-evolving digital times we live in is not always easy. But this Beginner’s Guide to Cryptocurrency Trading, NFTs, and the Metaverse can fill you in.

This guide is packed with seven courses and 20 hours of content on all the strange digital terms you’ve been curious about, from NFTs to the metaverse. Your teachers? Successful online entrepreneurs Sorin Constantin and Benji Wilson, and professional traders and investors Bozhidar “Bobby B” Bozhidarov and Kundai Dzawo, among others.

You’ll kick off your learning with an overview of the metaverse. Discover what it is, how it affects us, and the options we have to capitalise on it. Then, when you’re ready, take a deep dive into the world of cryptocurrency. There are four different courses that break down the blockchain, features of crypto, the role of crypto today, the cycles in the crypto market, and how to invest and trade crypto like a pro. There are also lessons specifically on Bitcoin (of course), as well as trading on Binance, the crypto exchange.

You can finally get in on all the NFT discussions by learning not only what they are, but how to create your own. You’ll learn to register your artwork in an open marketplace, list it, see your token and crypto wallet, and get to know the different NFT marketplaces. In the process, you’ll also gain a better understanding of some of the vocabulary surrounding NFTs.

We are officially living in the future. In order to keep up, you might need at least some knowledge of the metaverse, crypto, and NFTs. This course collection can get you started for just £15.46.