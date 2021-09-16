This unique NASA Apollo 15 watch is where history and style align brilliantly

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Sept. 13, get up to 36% off a NASA Apollo 15 watch, which ranges in price from $375 to $1125.

A few years ago, wearing a smartwatch showed you were on the cutting-edge of tech. Now, it just means you caught a good sale on Amazon. Smartwatches are everywhere, and while their capabilities are impressive, they aren’t exactly flashpoints for style and individuality.

If you really want to stand out, it’s time to remember what watches were about in the first place: telling time and making a statement.

The new NASA Apollo 15 watch not only tells time, it’s like putting a billboard on your wrist trumpeting American ingenuity, timeless design, and your own personal flair for zigging when everybody else zags.

Xeric decided to double down on the screaming success of their first NASA watch in 2019, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. This new (fully-funded) Kickstarter darling focuses on the 1971 Apollo 15 mission, the first to feature the agency’s new lunar rover.

One look at any of the Apollo 15 watch styles and users are immediately struck by their raging coolness and wow factor. The dial face features an eye-catching scene showcasing moon craters that track the current moon phase. Meanwhile, the pair of rotating moons show off the time at a glance, while the whole time glows, thanks to the Super-LumiNova material when the lights go out.

Inside, the NASA Apollo 15 watch is just as innovative. In the automatic movement edition, the timepiece runs on a self-winding mechanical “engine” that doesn’t even need a battery. The watch generates power through your movements or by winding the crown. It’s also got a power reserve that will keep the watch spinning through about 40 hours of inactivity.

This is also the first Xeric watch to feature American movements, crafted by artisan watchmakers in Fountain Hills, Ariz. to meet exacting quality standards while supporting a true-blue American manufacturer.

You can celebrate history, great watches, and great style with a Xeric NASA Apollo 15 watch, currently available through the company’s Kickstarter campaign at up to 36 percent off the watch’s full price.