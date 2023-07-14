This Week in Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week’s most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Chipotle’s guacamole-making robot and a new Kim K-inspired energy drink.
- Chipotle Partners with Vebu to Test Autocado Prototype, A Robotic Solution to Guacamole Prep
Chipotle has unveiled a new avocado processing cobotic (collaborative robot) prototype called Autocado that cuts, cores, and peels avocados before they are hand mashed to create the restaurant’s signature guacamole.
- Alani Nu Partners With Kim Kardashian to Release Alani by Kim K
The collaboration features an exclusive, limited-edition energy drink called “Kimade,” which offers a refreshing twist on a classic flavor, Strawberry Lemonade.
- Lightly Fantastic: Truly Hard Seltzer Defies Gravity and Expectations With ‘Zero Gravity Bar’
Drinkers will experience the light, fun, and refreshing flavors of Truly while they sip, float and flip at 32,000 feet in the same zero gravity environment utilized by astronauts.
- Gerber® Announces Winner of 2023 Photo Search, Celebrating Generations of Gerber Babies
Madison “Maddie” Mendoza, along with her remarkable parents, captured the attention of the judges with a standout throwback submission and story full of love and resilience.
- Samuel Adams Names Funkytown Brewery as 2023 Brewing & Business Experienceship Winner
Proudly Black-owned, Funkytown Brewery was founded by childhood and lifelong friends Rich Bloomfield, Zack Day and Greg Williams who share a passion for their hometown of Chicago and home brewing.
- Domino’s® Introduces a New Way to Order Using Uber Eats Marketplace
The initial U.S. rollout of the agreement will begin this fall in four pilot markets, with ordering on the Uber Eats and Postmates apps anticipated to be enabled across the country by the end of 2023.
- Magnum Ice Cream and Luxury Jewelry Designer, Stephanie Gottlieb, Launch the More is More Jewelry Collection, Inspired by Magnum Ice Cream’s Iconic Layered Bars
The More is More Collection consists of six limited edition jewelry pieces that encourage individuals to indulge in expressing themselves through more layering, creativity, and customization on any occasion.
- Summer Savings Alert: Wendy’s Announces New BOGO for $1 Deal
That’s right – when fans buy one iconic Dave’s Single®, Spicy Chicken sandwich, 10 PC Nuggets or Medium Frosty,® they’ll get another one for just $1. A dollar never tasted so good.
- Harley-Davidson Releases New Apparel Collection with Jason Momoa
Released as part of Harley-Davidson’s H-D® Collections, a grouping of unique lifestyle apparel lines, On The Roam is dedicated to those who seek the untamed thrill of adventure and embrace the open road, empowering individuals to craft their own stories.
- Campbell’s® Adds Gluten Free Soups to Condensed Cooking Line
The new condensed options, available in Cream of Mushroom and Cream of Chicken, two of the brand’s most popular flavors, will help serve the nearly one out of five Americans currently avoiding gluten.
- Ayesha Curry Launches Sweet July Skin
A natural extension of the Sweet July brand, Sweet July Skin is a celebration of Ayesha’s Jamaican roots, featuring clean, simple, and effective products that offer a sensory experience to treat your skin to an island vacation.
- Taco Bell Revives Beloved Coin Drop Game Virtually
Drawing inspiration from the original countertop game, Taco Bell partner CataBoom leaned into the nostalgia factor to develop the contemporary version with the same satisfying retro feel, inspired by Taco Bell restaurant designs in the 2000s.
- Hard Rock Steps into Next Era of Lionel Messi Partnership with Launch of New Messi Chicken Sandwich
Inspired by one of the soccer legend’s favorite Argentinean dishes growing up, the new “Milanese style” Chicken Sandwich is perfectly timed to Messi’s historic entrance into Major League Soccer and more importantly, South Florida, home of the iconic Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.
- FoodStory Brands and Paramount Consumer Products Bring Paramount Network’s Hit Series, Yellowstone, to Supermarkets
The line embodies the rustic, authentic experience of the Yellowstone universe and includes premium coffee, seasonings and rubs, meat snacks, and Angus beef chili.
SOURCE PR Newswire