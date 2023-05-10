Thoughtworks Celebrates 30 Years of Software Excellence and Innovation

HONG KONG, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On May 10, 2023, Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, celebrates our 30-year anniversary of solving our clients’ most complex problems with the latest technology.

On May 10, 1993, a small team with a unified purpose founded Thoughtworks in Chicago. At that time, information technology functions were largely regarded as ineffective cost centers. Thoughtworks aspired to change this through experimenting, learning and driving continuous improvement and the pursuit of excellence in software development. In so doing, Thoughtworks would pioneer many of the innovations that now underpin many modern digital businesses today.

Thirty years later, Thoughtworks’ over 11,500 global employees continue to be leading digital pioneers, unlocking new sources of value for our clients through strategy, technology and design, and rapidly delivering exceptional digital experiences at scale. Driven by our purpose — creating an extraordinary impact on the world through our culture and technology excellence — Thoughtworks is revolutionizing the technology industry, adding extraordinary value to our clients, and leveraging technology to amplify positive social change.

“It gives me great pride to join the Thoughtworks team in celebrating our 30-year anniversary. During my 24 year tenure at Thoughtworks, working across North America, Europe and Asia, I’ve experienced first hand the extraordinary work that we do for our clients and their ambitious missions around the world,” said Guo Xiao , president and chief executive officer, Thoughtworks. “On this, our 30th anniversary, I pay special tribute to Thoughtworkers for their unwavering commitment to our clients, our values, technology excellence and positive social change. We’re only getting started and I look forward to what’s to come.”

About Thoughtworks

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

