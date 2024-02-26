ThreatHunter.ai Halts Hundreds of Attacks in the Past 48 Hours: Combating Ransomware and Nation-State Cyber Threats Head-On

BREA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The current large surge in cyber threats has left many organizations grappling for security so ThreatHunter.ai is taking decisive action. Recognizing the critical juncture at which the digital world stands, ThreatHunter.ai is now offering their cutting-edge cybersecurity services free of charge to all organizations for 30 days, irrespective of their current cybersecurity measures.

James McMurry, Founder of ThreatHunter.ai, reflects on the urgency of the situation, “In the past 48 hours alone, we have stopped hundreds of actual attacks and performed mitigations for our customers. Yet, the frequency and sophistication of these attacks are escalating at an alarming rate. Our mission is clear: to extend our protective reach to every organization in need, ensuring that the digital frontier is safe for all.”

Drawing on recent events and the resilient nature of cyber threats, as highlighted in an insightful piece on the LockBit ransomware saga, it’s evident that the cybersecurity landscape is more volatile than ever. The LockBit group’s audacity in bouncing back after a significant takedown operation underlines the persistent and evolving threat posed by cybercriminals.

ThreatHunter.ai, with its elite team of threat hunters, engineers, and cybersecurity experts, employs the ARGOS platform to provide real-time threat detection and mitigation. Our AI and ML-driven technologies have been pivotal in safeguarding organizations from the ever-evolving tactics of cyber adversaries.

“We see the problem getting larger, with cyber threats becoming more sophisticated by the day. Offering our services for free for 30 days is our way of bolstering the defenses of organizations across the globe. It’s a call to action for every entity to prioritize cybersecurity and for us to demonstrate our commitment to a safer digital world,” McMurry emphasizes.

This initiative is not just about offering a temporary solution; it’s about raising awareness and driving home the point that in the face of rising cyber threats, complacency is not an option.

Organizations interested in taking advantage of ThreatHunter.ai’s complimentary 30 day of services are encouraged to reach out immediately. Together, we can turn the tide against the cyber threats that loom large over our connected world.

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai is at the forefront of cybersecurity, specializing in real-time detection, analysis, and mitigation of cyber threats. Powered by the innovative ARGOS platform, our approach combines advanced AI and ML technologies with the expertise of the industry’s most skilled professionals. We are dedicated to defending the digital infrastructure against the complex landscape of cyber threats, ensuring peace of mind for businesses and governments worldwide.

ThreatHunter.ai, a 100% Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is a leading provider of AI-driven threat hunting solutions. Its advanced machine learning algorithms and expert analysis help organizations detect, identify, and respond to cyber threats. Its solutions are designed to supplement existing security resources and provide a fresh perspective on how to address today’s complex cyber threats.

Don’t miss the opportunity to safeguard your organization with the unparalleled cybersecurity protection offered by ThreatHunter.ai. Visit our website at www.threathunter.ai to explore our unique approach, learn more about our cutting-edge solutions, and discover how we can empower your business to stay ahead of cyber threats. To speak with our experts or schedule a personalized demo, reach out to our sales team at sales@threathunter.ai or call 714.515.4011. Take action today and ensure the security and resilience of your digital infrastructure.

