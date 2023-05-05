Three Days After Atlanta Mass Shooting Top FBI and ATF Officials To Join National Law Enforcement Leaders in Atlanta For Town Hall Meeting

Town Hall is Part of the Professionalizing Law Enforcement-Community Engagement Training (PLECET) National Conference

ATLANTA, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Just three days after a lone gunman opened fire in an Atlanta office building killing 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre and seriously injuring 4 other people, some of the nation’s top law enforcement officials will meet for a town hall meeting on gun violence and other violent crime to take place today, May 5th – 7:00pm EST at Rialto Center Theater. Located just a few miles away from the crime scene, this town hall meeting is part of the inaugural Professionalizing Law Enforcement-Community Engagement Training (PLECET) National Conference, which is aimed at developing the critical field of law enforcement-community engagement.

More than 800 law enforcement professionals from all 50 states and each type of law enforcement capacities are represented and are in Atlanta for this conference hosted by civil & human rights leader, Reverend Markel Hutchins, Chairman & CEO, MovementForward, Inc. The town hall meeting is focused on effectively utilizing community engagement to reduce crime and build trust. Local, state, federal, tribal, and campus law enforcement agencies throughout the United States will attend this evening’s event and it is open to the public.

The following officials and community leaders will be in attendance:

Paul Abbate , Deputy Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

, Deputy Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Marvin Richardson , Deputy Director, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF)

, Deputy Director, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF) Chief John Letteney , President, International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)

, President, International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Sheriff Dennis Lemma , President, Major County Sheriffs of America

, President, Major County Sheriffs of America District Attorney John Flynn , President, National District Attorneys’ Association

, President, National District Attorneys’ Association Chief Darin Schierbaum , Chief, Atlanta Police Department

, Chief, Police Department Rev. Markel Hutchins , Chairman & CEO, MovementForward, Inc.

Rialto Center Theater is located at 80 Forsyth Street, NW in Atlanta, Georgia.

The event will be streamed at http://www.facebook.com/MovementForwardInc

For more information, please visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fplecetconference2023.org%2f&c=E,1,oFBBZTmxp4C91xiBllTX09e0R_QPBObg3iyWZWG8I4DUjDH9giKE6Pr4c1FIJZNuCI-k32WfEPrPZYE5s0bw3PlPrOqHqa7PnMWKk-c6vR9u9HxjI32Ckg http://www.plecetconference2023.org

