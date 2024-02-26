Thriving Infrastructure, Growing Demand: Qatar Facility Management Market Booms at 7.2% CAGR, Driven by Mega-Projects and Sustainability: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The State of Qatar facility management (FM) market is experiencing a period of significant growth, fueled by major infrastructure development projects and a rising emphasis on sustainability. Ken Research’s insightful report, Qatar Facility Management Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by Rising End-Users Awareness, Improving Technology and Government’s Strong Initiatives regarding Infrastructure, delves into this dynamic landscape, projecting a remarkable 7.2% CAGR over the next five years. This press release summarizes the key findings and offers valuable insights for investors, service providers, and stakeholders seeking to capitalize on this flourishing market.

Market Overview:

Several key factors are propelling the Qatari FM market towards a bright future:

Mega-Projects: The upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup and other large-scale infrastructure projects require efficient facility management solutions, creating significant demand for FM services.

The upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup and other large-scale infrastructure projects require efficient facility management solutions, creating significant demand for FM services. Growing Awareness: Increased awareness among building owners and occupants about the benefits of professional FM is driving the adoption of these services.

Increased awareness among building owners and occupants about the benefits of professional FM is driving the adoption of these services. Sustainability Focus: The government’s commitment to sustainability is encouraging the adoption of green FM practices, creating new opportunities for service providers.

The government’s commitment to sustainability is encouraging the adoption of green FM practices, creating new opportunities for service providers. Technological Advancements: The integration of smart building technologies like Building Management Systems (BMS) and Internet of Things (IoT) is enhancing efficiency and optimizing facility operations.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Report

Segmentation Spotlight:

Ken Research provides a detailed segmentation of the market, allowing you to pinpoint your target audience effectively:

By Service Type: Hard FM, encompassing maintenance and repair, dominates the market, followed by soft FM, including cleaning and security services. Integrated FM solutions are gaining traction.

Hard FM, encompassing maintenance and repair, dominates the market, followed by soft FM, including cleaning and security services. Integrated FM solutions are gaining traction. By End-User: Commercial buildings, including offices and retail spaces, hold the largest share, followed by residential complexes, government buildings, and healthcare facilities.

Commercial buildings, including offices and retail spaces, hold the largest share, followed by residential complexes, government buildings, and healthcare facilities. By Delivery Model: In-house FM is prevalent, but outsourcing to external service providers is growing, especially for large-scale projects and specialized services.

In-house FM is prevalent, but outsourcing to external service providers is growing, especially for large-scale projects and specialized services. By Technology: Traditional methods coexist with the increasing adoption of smart FM solutions, powered by data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Competitive Landscape:

The Qatari FM market features a mix of established players and emerging entrants:

International Giants: Leading global FM companies like CBRE and Johnson Controls are entering the market with their global expertise and advanced technologies.

Leading global FM companies like CBRE and Johnson Controls are entering the market with their global expertise and advanced technologies. Regional Powerhouses: Established local companies like Kahramaa and Qatar National Facilities Management Company offer local knowledge and cater to specific market needs.

Established local companies like Kahramaa and Qatar National Facilities Management Company offer local knowledge and cater to specific market needs. Specialized Service Providers: Niche players focus on specific segments like sustainability consulting, smart FM technologies, or healthcare facility management.

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Recent Developments:

Focus on Sustainability: The Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) is promoting the adoption of green FM practices, creating opportunities for green FM service providers.

The Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) is promoting the adoption of green FM practices, creating opportunities for green FM service providers. Smart Building Technologies: Initiatives like the Smart Qatar program are encouraging the adoption of smart FM solutions, driving the demand for connected and data-driven facilities.

Initiatives like the Smart Qatar program are encouraging the adoption of smart FM solutions, driving the demand for connected and data-driven facilities. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): The government is increasingly using PPPs for infrastructure development, creating opportunities for FM service providers to participate in long-term projects.

Future Outlook:

The Qatari FM market is poised for exciting developments in the coming years:

Expansion into Emerging Segments: Demand for FM services in healthcare, education, and hospitality sectors is expected to grow significantly.

Demand for FM services in healthcare, education, and hospitality sectors is expected to grow significantly. Focus on Data and Analytics: Data-driven insights will be crucial for optimizing FM operations, enhancing efficiency, and reducing costs.

Data-driven insights will be crucial for optimizing FM operations, enhancing efficiency, and reducing costs. Rise of Smart FM Solutions: The integration of AI and automation will further transform the FM landscape, creating new service offerings and opportunities.

The integration of AI and automation will further transform the FM landscape, creating new service offerings and opportunities. Increased Competition: The market will see increased competition from international players and niche service providers, driving innovation and service quality improvements.

Challenges to Address:

Despite its promising future, the market faces some hurdles:

Skilled Workforce Shortage: Attracting and retaining qualified FM professionals with expertise in new technologies remains a challenge.

Attracting and retaining qualified FM professionals with expertise in new technologies remains a challenge. Standardization and Regulations: Establishing clear standards and regulations for FM services is crucial to ensure quality and consistency.

Establishing clear standards and regulations for FM services is crucial to ensure quality and consistency. Cybersecurity Concerns: Implementing robust cybersecurity measures is essential to protect sensitive building data and systems.

Why This Report Matters:

This report empowers various stakeholders to navigate the Qatari FM market:

Investors: Identify lucrative investment opportunities across different segments and technologies.

Identify lucrative investment opportunities across different segments and technologies. Service providers: Gain insights into emerging trends, customer needs, and regulatory requirements to adapt their offerings and stay ahead of the curve.

Gain insights into emerging trends, customer needs, and regulatory requirements to adapt their offerings and stay ahead of the curve. Building owners and occupants: Understand the benefits of professional FM, make informed decisions about their facility management needs, and select the right service provider.

Understand the benefits of professional FM, make informed decisions about their facility management needs, and select the right service provider. Policymakers: Develop policies that promote sustainable FM practices, encourage the adoption of smart technologies, and ensure a healthy and competitive FM market environment.

Request free 30 minutes analyst call

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: –

Qatar Facility Management Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: –

Riyadh Office Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by Rise in Demand for premium office space and upcoming completion of smart city and office projects

The Riyadh office market is anticipated to reach GLA 6.4 SQM by 2027, with a forecasted increase in market size driven by factors such as economic development, increased foreign investment, and a growing demand for office spaces. The future of the Riyadh office market is likely to be shaped by the adoption of smart office technologies.

Makkah Sellable Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by Development towards Vision 2030 and Increasing Number of Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims

The market will grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2023-2027 due to Development towards Vision 2030 and Increasing Number of Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims. Market competitiveness may lead to innovations in property offerings, amenities, and pricing strategies. Developers may strive to differentiate their projects to attract buyers in a competitive market.

Germany Property Management Market Outlook to 2028 By Product Type (Residential, Commercial, and Other Product Types) and End User Services (housing associations, Property managers Agents, Property investors and others.) And By Regional Split (North/East/West/South)

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% during forecast years 2022-2028. The growth of the market is high due to various factors like increasing construction activity, low mortgage rates. The Germany property management market is a complex web of interconnected stakeholders. At its core are property owners, both individuals and institutions, who rely on property management companies to maximize the value of their assets.

UK Real Estate Service Market Outlook to 2028 Driven by Low Mortgage Rates and Population Growth and Urbanization

The future of the UK real estate market holds several exciting possibilities driven by emerging trends and advancements. Technology will play a transformative role, with increased adoption of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data analytics enhancing the efficiency of property transactions, marketing, and customer service.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thriving-infrastructure-growing-demand-qatar-facility-management-market-booms-at-7-2-cagr-driven-by-mega-projects-and-sustainability-ken-research-302070929.html

SOURCE Ken Research

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

