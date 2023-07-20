Through Standyou 290 Students Secure Fully Funded Scholarships to Study in South Korea and UK

JAIPUR, India, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Standyou, the leading course program discovery and end-to-end scholarship-based admission processing platform, proudly announces a significant achievement in the realm of global education. With a steadfast commitment to empowering students worldwide, Standyou has facilitated fully funded scholarships for 290 deserving students to pursue their higher education in prestigious institutions in South Korea and the United Kingdom.

As a platform dedicated to promoting accessible education, Standyou believes that quality education is the right of every individual, regardless of their financial condition. By leveraging its innovative approach, Standyou enables students from around the world to apply for scholarship-based international educational institutions, grants, and affordable educational opportunities on a global scale. The experts at Standyou have helped thousands of students to get admission into the top Universities in South Korea.

Since its inception in 2016, Standyou has processed over 4,000 admissions, empowering students to embark on their educational journeys. The platform’s unwavering dedication to democratizing education has resulted in the approval of scholarships worth Rs. 105 crores for students to Study in South Korea, further exemplifying its commitment to providing equal access to quality education.

With over 200 registered courses offered in 22+ countries, Standyou offers an extensive range of educational options to suit students’ diverse interests and aspirations. Through its strong network of scholarship experts across the globe, the platform ensures that students have access to renowned educational institutions that uphold rigorous academic standards.

As a recognized startup under the Startup India initiative, Standyou is registered under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. This recognition further reinforces Standyou’s dedication to transforming the landscape of education and empowering students to pursue their dreams. Through Standyou Students have received scholarships worth more than 20 Million USD to Study in UK for the Top Universities of UK

Expressing his enthusiasm for this remarkable achievement, Mr Priyank Shrivastava, CEO of Standyou, stated, “We are thrilled to have supported 290 students in securing fully funded scholarships to study in South Korea and the United Kingdom. At Standyou, we firmly believe that quality education should be accessible to all, regardless of their financial backgrounds. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing equal opportunities to students and empowering them to succeed.”

Mr Rajan Sharma, COO of the company said that As Standyou continues to expand its reach and forge strategic partnerships, it remains steadfast in its mission to democratize education, ensuring that quality education is accessible to all individuals, irrespective of their financial condition. Through its robust and user-friendly platform, Standyou has successfully streamlined the scholarship application process, providing students with comprehensive guidance and support every step of the way. By leveraging advanced technologies and strategic partnerships, Standyou has effectively created an ecosystem that fosters educational excellence, empowers students, and contributes to building a brighter future.

