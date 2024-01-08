Thunes expands its leadership to accelerate growth

Floris de Kort appointed CEO

Peter De Caluwe promoted to Deputy Chairman

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Thunes, the global B2B cross-border payment company, is pleased to announce key changes to its executive leadership team.

To further accelerate its growth, Thunes appoints Floris de Kort as its new CEO. Peter De Caluwe has been promoted to Deputy Chairman focusing on strategy, M&A and further expansion into key markets, including China and the Gulf countries.

Thunes has built a unique, in-house network for global, instant and cost-efficient money movement. The company offers Pay and Accept propositions in 133 countries, touching 3+ billion consumers and businesses globally, who can pay and get paid instantly anywhere around the world.

Floris de Kort brings his highly reputable payment expertise to Thunes and in scaling companies to become world leaders. He served as CEO of Global eCommerce at Worldpay, leading the company to its highly successful IPO in 2015. In 2019, Floris was appointed CEO of TSG, a software and integrated payments leader. Following a burst of acquisitions, Floris led TSG through its merger with US-integrated payment processor Clearent to form Xplor Technologies.

Floris will be based in Singapore at Thunes’ global headquarters.

Floris de Kort, CEO of Thunes: “I’m delighted to join Thunes as CEO to scale and accelerate growth. We are laser-focused on helping our customers create opportunities for cross-border payments across emerging markets and segments. There’s clear potential, and we have the right people, culture and strategy in place to be extremely successful.”

Peter de Caluwe, Deputy Chairman of Thunes: “Many years ago, in different companies, I used to compete with Floris. I am pleased to team up with him now, combining our skills to better position Thunes as the market leader.”

Allan Green, Chairman of Thunes: “I’m thrilled by the recruitment of Floris and with Peter joining me as Deputy Chairman; together, they will form a high-impact leadership team. We will continue to grow Thunes as the global leader in cross-border payments, building on our solid customer base, a multi-trillion dollar target addressable market, top-tier distribution partners and an unrivalled global payment network.”

About Thunes: Thunes is a B2B payments company building global payments infrastructure for the 21st century, enabling seamless, instant and transparent money movement. Its modular capabilities empower its customers to Pay, Accept, Exchange and Comply, closing the gap between payment systems in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 20 locations, including Beijing, Nairobi, London, Paris, Dubai and Barcelona. Thunes currently facilitates payments in 80 currencies across 133 countries, using over 300 payment methods, including mobile wallets like PayPal, M Pesa and Orange money, gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo and super-apps like Grab and WeChat.

With a mission to connect the world’s population so that commerce can operate in a borderless, frictionless way, Thunes’ network is powering the next chapter of the digital economy.

For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

