TikTok Star Taylor Delmore Stands Up for the Silent and Inspires a Community To Share Their Stories Through Infertility

TikTok Creator, Taylor Delmore, a.k.a. eddudezwifey, is eradicating the stigmas and taboo around infertility as she shares her heartfelt, emotional personal journey of an issue so many are afraid to speak out on.

GULF SHORES, Ala., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Since joining TikTok in 2020, Taylor Delmore (aka @EdDudezWifey) has inspired both women and men that although infertility can be a lonely, arduous journey, you are definitely not alone. Now, Delmore is dedicating her powerful platform to join in support of National Infertility Awareness Week… a global digital footprint aimed at providing resources, awareness, and fundraising.

Through the global pandemic, Delmore garnered millions of views as audiences all over the world watched her journey to becoming a mom. After 5 years of battling infertility and living through a global shutdown, Delmore started speaking publicly about her diagnosis and the hardships both mentally and financially that accompanied the journey to parenthood through IVF (in vitro fertilization).

As Taylor shared her story, the realization of helping that ONE person feeling they weren’t a good partner, the ONE struggling financially, the ONE thinking something was wrong with them, the ONE who needed bravery to face the journey and even sometimes the taboo that comes with it.

Delmore knew a bigger part of her story could be shared with her own child one day; should she be blessed with the miracle of parenthood. She fought for that baby to be in this world. She spoke to her generation. This battle wasn’t to be fought alone.

Flash forward two rounds of IVF and nine months later; Evelyn Hope was born. “Being a new mom is everything I could have dreamed of and seeing her in my arms was well worth the wait.” Says Delmore.

Delmore has teamed up with brands and organizations like 4Moms, Channel Kindness, Owlet, and more to continue to inspire and raise awareness. She has ignited a call to action for those struggling, have struggled or know someone who struggled to take part in the global 5-day challenge issued from Resolve.org, a non-profit organization helping those facing infertility.

“I want to share with others, that while the journey was hard to endure it helped us develop the strength we need for tomorrow and the positivity we will pass on to our beautiful miracle. We can all be “brave” in our struggles if we have a little “hope.” It just may take some time or someone to help get us there.”

Delmore asks all to join her for National Infertility Awareness Week, April 24th – 30th 2022.

https://www.tiktok.com/@eddudezwifey/video/7089551701799210283?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

More information on Resolve and National Infertility Awareness Week can be found on their website, https://infertilityawareness.org/niaw-5-day-photo-challenge/

Taylor’s journey and more information can be found on her TikTok or by visiting her recent emotionally charged video here https://www.tiktok.com/@eddudezwifey/video/7086975537742236974?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

About Taylor Delmore

After struggling with infertility for 5 years, Taylor Delmore, has garnered over 150,000 followers on TikTok who she inspires with her positivity. She encourages her community to never give up and to have “hope”. Her miracle baby, Evelyn Hope, was born this past November and together they have amassed over 5,000,000 views talking about her story alongside her notable husband, Ed Dudez, who is one of the top creators to raise money for charitable organizations. Together, they have raised nearly $1,000,000 and continue to pay forward the kindness that they themselves were shown.

About MoonPath Media LLC:

Founded in 2021, MoonPath Media LLC is a media agency based out of Nevada. Representing creatives who are making a positive impact in their communities, the agency offers consulting services to both brands and individuals looking for a strategic approach and guidance to elevate their awareness.

