Timekettle Translation Products Take Center Stage at Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Expo

SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Expo opened on April 12th, bringing together a diverse range of global participants, including exhibitors, buyers, technology experts, and research institutions. At the event Shenzhen Timekettle Technologies Co., Ltd (“Timekettle”) wowed attendees with its next-generation translation products. The company’s Live Translator software, which provides real-time subtitle translation in multiple languages, provided services for attendees of the event. It not only saves costs but also improves translation efficiency for conferences and exhibitions. This product is truly a “win-win” solution for both enterprises and events, making it a highly sought-after product for enterprises and conferences alike.

Furthermore, Timekettle innovative products caught the attention of government officials from around the world, who even visited the booth to try out the translator earbuds. The officials were highly impressed with the translation services provided by Live Translator, and acknowledged and praised Timekettle’s AI technology and development capabilities. It is an endorsement that speaks volumes about the quality and potential of Timekettle’s technology.

Timekettle’s translator devices provide users with an immersive and seamless translation experience, allowing them to communicate with people from different countries and cultures with ease. Leveraging industry-leading HybridComm™ technology, Timekettle is providing the most cost-effective and efficient translation solutions that benefit both businesses and events. With this government endorsement, Timekettle is poised to continue empowering foreign trade and transnational economic industries while further reinforcing its technological strength and industry position.

Established in 2016, Timekettle is an industry-leading translation solutions provider recognized by winning numerous international awards such as CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and TechCrunch. As the top-selling brand in the Translator Device industry, Timekettle now serves over 300,000 users worldwide.

