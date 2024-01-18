Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky and Vince Vaughn Tease First-Ever BetMGM Big Game Commercial

Teasers now live on social channels as part of BetMGM’s broader Las Vegas-centric campaign

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, debuted the first of a three-part, star-studded teaser campaign this morning, promoting the company’s first-ever Big Game television spot. Featuring the never-before-seen pairing of Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky, along with actor Vince Vaughn, the upcoming series marks a monumental moment for BetMGM.

“This year’s Big Game is our moment to put BetMGM front and center of the largest audience in sports,” said Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our first-ever Big Game commercial showcases Las Vegas as home for the game as well as what we consider to be BetMGM’s home. We couldn’t be happier with the talent we have assembled for the ad, and the connection they have to our brand.”

Click here to view BetMGM’s first teaser video

The previews — featuring Brady, Gretzky and Vaughn in conversation — provide a glimpse into what BetMGM has in store to entertain Big Game fans. The campaign was created in partnership with award-winning agency, Highdive. With three consecutive USA Today Admeter wins, Highdive is known as an industry leader in creating winning Big Game campaigns.

The ads are a part of BetMGM’s multi-faceted strategy to amplify its brand to a variety of audiences before, during and after the Big Game. BetMGM is hosting multiple events and promotions throughout the weeks leading up to February 11, including the BetMGM Big Game Bash at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas headlined by Luke Combs. Tickets to the concert are available exclusively through the BetMGM app. BetMGM Sportsbooks will be home to special VIP experiences with notable ambassadors, sweepstakes and interactive moments for football fans in Las Vegas and nationwide.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM’s mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM’s already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM’s U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://sports.betmgm.com/en/blog/.

