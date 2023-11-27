TPIsoftware and HES FinTech Forge Strategic Partnership to Transform Fintech in APAC and Europe

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TPIsoftware, the forward-thinking enterprise software company leading the way in digital transformation, announced recently a strategic partnership with HES FinTech, a leading digital lending platform provider, to trigger fintech disruption across the Asia-Pacific region and Europe through leveraging fintech expertise and market insights of the both.

This alliance is a significant step in the global expansion strategies of TPIsoftware and HES FinTech. With subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Thailand, TPIsoftware has also been expanding its network in Indonesia, Cambodia and beyond. It is poised to empower TPIsoftware to extend its global reach into Europe, and HES FinTech to penetrate the Asian market.

The synergy aims to bring forth financial ecosystem innovation for the BFSI sector with the pre-integration of TPIsoftware’s enterprise API management platform digiRunner and HES FinTech’s lending-as-a-service platform Loanbox. The pre-integrated platform ensures enhanced lending workflow and data exchange with optimized efficiency, security, flexibility and customer experience.

LoanBox is an all-encompassing lending platform featuring a holistic suite of financial tools and industry know-how. Designed for alternative lenders and neo-banks, its modules cover loan origination, management, servicing, collection, BI reporting, and AI scoring. digiRunner, an AWS and ISO 27001 certified cloud-native APIM platform, meets Open Banking standards with robust security and regulatory compliance, which is crucial for lending software. It acts as the middle platform and backbone to enhance Loanbox services, enabling seamless integration with financial institutions and credit bureaus, and offering advanced features like authentication and authorization for dealing with sensitive financial data.

The tie-up kicked off following a recent cross-national project collaboration in Thailand, where they developed a cloud-based loan management system for a local consumer finance company to facilitate core modernization and business model reinvention, demonstrating the market-proven product capabilities of TPIsoftware and HES FinTech.

“Our alliance with TPIsoftware allows for a seamless integration of LoanBox and other pivotal systems into the IT environments of our largest clients. This partnership paves the way for swift lending product testing, immediate user feedback collection, and efficient data communication between systems.” said Ivan Kovalenko, Co-founder of HES FinTech.

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, added: “We’re delighted to empower lending businesses to stay competitive, compliant, and responsive to market demands with HES FinTech, the region’s leading fintech expert. Together, we will deliver exceptional value to the fintech space.“

