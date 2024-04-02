Tractor Beverage Company Joins Forces with 1% for the Planet

Partnership to support environmental sustainability while driving positive change, one drink at a time

DENVER, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tractor Beverage Company , a leading player in the North American beverage industry and the pioneer in Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverages exclusively catering to the food service sector, is proud to announce its collaboration with 1% for the Planet . This partnership marks a significant step towards fostering sustainability, as Tractor commits to donating 1% of its annual sales—not just profits—to bolster the efforts of environmental organizations dedicated to safeguarding and enriching the planet.

This commitment stems from Tractor Beverage Company’s deep-rooted belief in sustainability and responsible business practices. The company’s journey towards environmental stewardship includes initiatives such as sourcing ingredients from certified organic farms, tracking improved soil health via the company’s proprietary Organic Impact Tracker , and now, contributing directly to environmental causes that align with its mission to create a healthier planet.

“As we forge this exciting partnership with 1% for the Planet, Tractor Beverage Company reaffirms its commitment to stewarding the environment,” said Kevin Sherman, CEO of Tractor Beverage Company. “By dedicating 1% of our topline revenue to environmental causes, we’re investing in the health of our planet for future generations. This initiative goes beyond philanthropy—it’s a crucial part of our mission to make a tangible, positive impact.”

By joining the ranks of thousands of 1% for the Planet members, Tractor Beverage Company contributes to a significant collective effort that has raised millions in funding to support vetted environmental partners worldwide. With a robust network of over 5,000 environmental partners, each meticulously selected based on referrals, track record, and environmental focus, Tractor Beverage Company, along with its fellow members, champions causes aligned with their values, ensuring impactful and purposeful contributions to global sustainability.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tractor Beverage Company as a member of our global community of changemakers,” says 1% for the Planet CEO Kate Williams. “We love their commitment to healthy people and ecosystems, and also their passion for continuing to deliver more positive impact. They will be a great addition to our network, and we look forward to partnering with them to power their environmental philanthropy.”

Tractor Beverage Company’s alliance with 1% for the Planet marks a pivotal chapter in its ongoing commitment to ecological conservation and sustainability. This partnership not only reflects the company’s dedication to proactive environmental stewardship but also sets a new standard for corporate responsibility within the beverage industry and beyond.

As Tractor Beverage Company continues to blend innovation with sustainability, it invites consumers, partners, and communities to join in its mission, demonstrating that every sip and every action can contribute to a greener, more sustainable future for all.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the first and only USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO full-line beverage solution for food service. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, the team is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. For more information, visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram: @drinktractor

