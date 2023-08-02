Transform Energy Launches New Optimization & Maintenance Service

Transform Energy announced the launch of its new optimization & maintenance (O&M) service to help business owners ensure their solar power system is efficiently running at 100%.

ESCALON, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Transform Energy, a full-service commercial solar power and energy storage provider, announced the launch of its new optimization & maintenance (O&M) service to help business owners ensure their solar power system is efficiently running at 100%. Transform Energy’s O&M service provides 24/7 monitoring of solar assets to allow for the diagnosis and resolution of any problems to help extend the life of their system.

“Keeping your solar assets well maintained is vital to your bottom line and our O&M services have delivered a proven return on investment for our customers,” said Todd Filbrun, CEO of Transform Energy. “This service roll-out represents our ongoing commitment to serving our customers’ needs and giving them peace of mind with their solar power systems.”

Keeping an energy-efficient solar system well maintained is crucial to ensure it is operating at peak efficiency and delivering maximum savings for your business. “We typically realize a 2.5 times return on our optimization & maintenance expenditures,” said Zach Hogan, vice president at Hogan Manufacturing, Inc.

Another client, winemaker Neal Basso of Thomas Allen Winery said, “Transform’s automated cleaning system helps boost our performance by 25%.”

Many things can be done to ensure your system operates at the highest efficiency while ensuring the system is operating safely. One simple yet essential way to keep solar panels in top shape is by regularly inspecting them for any physical damage. Another important item to check is the wiring connections and junction boxes. Even the slightest issue can significantly impact system performance.

As part of its O&M service, Transform Energy will also verify that the solar inverter is operating properly and test the system for any faults or errors that could affect performance. Services may also include cleaning solar panels to remove any debris or dirt that might reduce efficiency and checking the integrity of the mounting structure, battery bank, and storage systems. Monitoring system performance regularly can help identify anomalies and trigger necessary repairs early on.

Transform Energy’s technicians are highly trained in commercial solar panel installation, repair, and maintenance services so that business owners can rest assured their system remains at peak performance.

About Transform Energy

Transform Energy provides comprehensive renewable energy services including solar, storage, maintenance and repair, electrical and roofing solutions. For inquiries and additional information, please visit our website, find us on social media or contact us at 209-809-1300..

