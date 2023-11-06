Transitioning to Green: A Deep Dive into the Global Bioplastics and Natural Fibers Market 2023-2033

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Market for Bioplastics and Natural Fibers 2023-2033” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report dives into the evolving market of bioplastics and natural fibers across various sectors like food packaging, automotive, construction, textiles, agriculture, and more. The push towards these materials is fueled by governmental policies, consumer trends, and environmental considerations, aiming to offer advantages like reduced carbon footprint, sustainability, and lightweight properties over traditional synthetic materials. The report segments into thorough analyses on market trends, production estimates, challenges faced, and comparative analyses between synthetic and bioplastics/natural fibers.

The report breaks down into sections studying synthetic bio-based polymers, naturally produced bio-based polymers, and natural fibers, showcasing different materials, their market analyses, producers and production capacities, and applications. It goes on to provide a detailed market analysis till 2033, covering various end-user markets like packaging, consumer products, automotive, textiles, and agriculture, among others.

The extensive company profiles section lists over 500 companies in the bioplastics and natural fibers industry, providing a deep dive into the key players shaping this market. This report serves as a comprehensive resource for understanding the dynamics, key players, and trends in the bioplastics and natural fibers market over the next decade.

Key report highlights:

Market trends and drivers in the bioplastics and natural fibers market.

Production estimates by bioplastics and natural fibers producers, types, market and regions.

Challenges for the bioplastics and natural fibers market.

Advantages and disadvantages of the bioplastics and natural fibers over synthetic plastics.

Analysis of synthetic biopolymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.

Analysis of natural fibers including seed fibers (cotton, luffa), bast fibers (jute, hemp, flax, ramie, kenaf), leaf fibers (sisal, abaca). fruit fibers (banana, pineapple, coir), stalk fibers, bamboo, sugarcane, animal proteins, plus alternative wool, leather, silk and down.

Profiles of over 500 companies, including:

3M BASF SE Braskem SA Danimer Scientific LLC Dow, Inc. DuPont Eastman Chemical Ltd. Corporation Evonik Industries AG Genomatica Lenzing AG Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation NatureWorks LLC Neste Oyj Novamont S.p.A. Royal DSM N.V Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) Solvay SA STORA ENSO OYJ TotalEnergies Corbion UPM-Kymmene Oyj Avantium B.V. Biome Bioplastics Cardia Bioplastics Ltd. Corbion Lactips S.A. Newlight Technologies Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V. Bio-on BioLogiQ, Inc. Toray Industries, Inc.



