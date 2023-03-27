Transparent & good governance, inclusive Growth and opportunities for all mark the emergence of New India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi says Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

More than 110 Corporate Leaders of top global multi-nationals participate in the 9th Corporate Advisory Board organized by Chandigarh University

CHANDIGARH, India, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “Corporate Advisory Board (CAB) organized today is a revitalized approach of creating rich & dynamic Industry-Academia interface which will create future-ready, industry-ready, and global-ready workforce, equipped with skills that the workforce in the post-Covid world requires, and is one of the representatives of the vision of ‘New India’, which has percolated into educational institutions across the country,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He was addressing the 9th Corporate Advisory Board (CAB) organized by Chandigarh University, Gharuan. A total of 110 representatives from the top global and Indian companies including 5 CEOs, 30 Presidents and Vice Presidents, 10 Founders of start-ups, 20 Managing Directors, and other senior functionaries of top-notch companies and think-tanks of the corporate world attended CAB-2023, the biggest and first ever national level platform to bring together all the 4 stakeholders; Government, Industry, Academia and Student Community. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University; and Prof. Himani Sood, Senior Vice-President Chandigarh University were amongst the dignitaries of the university present on the occasion.

While addressing the corporate leaders, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “There is a sharp contrast that exists between New India that is shaping-up under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Old India that existed for last 7 decades. During the days of Old India, Government used to consider running of democracy as an expensive burden as out of one rupee spent by the government, only 15% of it could reach to the citizens in the form of benefits while the remaining 85% would have been lost due to red-tapism and corruption. But the scenario changed post 2014, when India demonstrated itself not just as the largest democracy but as a democracy that delivers to its citizens. Now due to Digital India, more transparency has led to 100% benefits of every rupee spent by the government reaching to every section of the society by plugging the intermediation, leakages, corruption, and delays.”

He further added that, “There was no dearth of opportunities in India but they were mainly concentrated to a few influential families and groups. But during the last 9 years of Modi government there has been inclusive growth for all the sections of people without any discrimination. As a result, India today is home to more than 90,000 start-ups and 110 Unicorns thanks to the extensive support given by government in the form of PM Mudra loans given to the new generation of entrepreneurs.”

The Union Minister further added that, “India was known to be a nation with poor infrastructure during the last 65 years as government could not provide sufficient funds. But now the world knows ‘New India’ which has the highest spend on building modern and world-class infrastructure, fastest growing economy in the world, a nation with tax collections that exceeds targets by 25% to 30% per year, modernized armed forces with indigenous equipment.”

“As India marches towards building ‘New India’, the government is focusing on creating opportunities for the youth, which will play a major role in shaping the country’s future. With more than 68.5% of its population below the age of 35, and 51% below 25, India demonstrates the highest youth population in the world,” the minister added. He stated that, “Ever since PM Narendra Modi took over the reign of the government, special emphasis has been laid on training the youth with employment-oriented skills and introduced the Skill India Mission in 2015. During the last 65 years, 30 Crore youth out of the total 42 Crore in the workforce were found unskilled in 2014. Now in just 9 years of the PM Modi Government, skill–based training has been imparted to more than 30.62 crore youth“.

Representatives of the top IT companies opined that as India marches towards the mission of ‘Developed India’, IT sector will play a pivotal role in realizing the vision through various programmes. The government launched the ‘Digital India’ programme in 2015 for strengthening Digital infrastructure as a Core utility for every citizen, ensuring Governance and services on demand, and digital empowerment of citizens. At present, India is one of those countries in the world making the highest number of digital payments.

Representatives of the top Automobile companies stated that India has the largest growing market of electronic vehicles. The government is promoting the making of electronic vehicles and promoting their use, and subsidies have been provided for the same.

Representatives of the top Manufacturing companies expressed that the Government under the leadership of PM Modi has implemented various programmes and policies to boost the Manufacturing sector in India. There was a time when India depended on other nations for exporting raw materials and products for driving the manufacturing sector in the country. Due to the efforts and initiatives taken by the government, India has turned into an export-oriented manufacturing hub during last 9 years.

Delivering his address during CAB-2023, Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “With a mission to discuss the challenges and opportunities, & lay down a futuristic roadmap to achieve the vision of Developed India, CAB-2023 for the first time ever brought all the four stakeholders of the nation, i.e. Industry, Academia, Student, and the Government, on a joint platform where corporate stalwarts and representatives of other sectors deliberated on ‘Energizing Industry-Academia collaborations for Amrit Kaal‘, i.e. 2047. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India got its New Education Policy after a gap of 34 years in 2020 that focuses on major thrust areas like internationalization, research, imparting industry-based and practical education, and inculcating New-age employment-oriented skills for preparing future-ready workforce.”

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040702/Union_Minister_Rajeev_Chandrasekhar.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/transparent–good-governance-inclusive-growth-and-opportunities-for-all-mark-the-emergence-of-new-india-under-the-leadership-of-pm-narendra-modi-says-union-mos-rajeev-chandrasekhar-301781905.html