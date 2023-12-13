'Travel in Colours': Agoda unveils a vivid journey around the world, through AI-powered storytelling

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform, Agoda, today unveiled its latest foray in AI storytelling with ‘Travel in Colours’ which invites travellers to explore the world through a kaleidoscope of destinations that mirror the vibrant hues of Agoda’s iconic logo. From the azure domes of Santorini to the emerald depths of the Amazon, ‘Travel in Colours’ is a curated collection of travel experiences designed to ignite wanderlust and inspire a viewers’ next vacation.

“Agoda has always been at the forefront of digital innovation, and with ‘Travel in Colours’, we’re pushing the boundaries of how travel stories are told,” said Matteo Frigerio, CMO, Agoda. “We believe that the power of AI can bring a new dimension to travel storytelling, making it more engaging and accessible to everyone.”

Radiant Reds and Passionate Palettes

Stand in the historic Red Square of Moscow, wander the unique Red Beach in Panjin, China, and feel the energy of Sedona, Arizona. Embrace the excitement of Spain’s Tomatina Festival and discover the vibrant traditions of the Red Dao People in Vietnam.

Yellows of History and Golden Moments

From the Beber Tribes of the Sahara to the ancient Pyramids of Giza, yellow tells a story of heritage. Marvel at the Grand Canyon’s majesty, admire the Rajasthani women in yellow saris, or choose to wander through sunflower fields in Tuscany. Explore the Golden Souks of Dubai and ascend China’s Yellow Mountain for a journey bathed in gold.

Emerald Escapes and Verdant Vistas

Witness the ethereal Northern Lights in Iceland, delve into the biodiversity of the Amazon Rainforest, and be mesmerized by the cascading waterfalls of Croatia’s Plitvice Lakes. Jungle treks in Borneo and encounters with New Zealand’s Kakapo parrot and the Christmas Iguana of the Galapagos are just some of the destinations that highlight the planet’s lush green wonders.

Purple Panoramas and Lavender Landscapes

Immerse in the fragrant Lavender Fields of Provence, France, or the urban bloom of Buenos Aires’ Jacaranda Trees. Taste the unique Purple Ube Yam of the Philippines, join the festivities of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and explore the enchanting Banwok Island in South Korea.

Blue Horizons and Indigo Nights

Discover the tranquil beauty of Santorini, Greece, with its iconic blue domes set against the Aegean Sea. Venture into the surreal Blue Ice Caves of Antarctica or stroll through the azure alleys of Chefchaouen, Morocco. Experience the rich culture of the Tuareg People of the Sahara or encounter the distinctive Blue-footed Booby in the Galapagos Islands.

This innovative project leverages the latest AI technology to create stunning, hyper-realistic images that capture the essence of each location in a way that has never been seen before. While not all images are 100% accurate representations, ‘Travel in Colours’ is a playful and inspiring testament to the joy of travel, designed to ignite the wanderlust within.

Begin your vibrant adventure and find inspiration for your next real-world escape at www.agoda.com/travel-in-colours/.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 3.9M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, airport transfers, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,700 staff in 31 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

