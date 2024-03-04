Tredence Certified as a Great Place to Work for the Third Consecutive Year

BENGALURU, India, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tredence, a leading data science and AI solutions company, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work 2024-2025 for a third consecutive year by the Great Place To Work Institute. The certification is a testament to Tredence’s exceptional workplace environment characterized by learning, innovation and collaboration. The accreditation reflects Tredence’s commitment to prioritizing employee satisfaction, well-being and professional growth, further solidifying its reputation as an employer of choice.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

“We’ve designed Tredence with a strong emphasis on both speed to value and speed to scale for our clients. This is made possible by the dedication of our employees, who embrace a transformative leadership framework we call ACE: Advisor to the Customer, Coach-Captain to the Team and Entrepreneur to the Business. Whether we’re shaping the future of healthcare with AI, crafting innovative data science solutions for retail or revolutionizing digital banking, the intellect and curiosity of our team is driving change across industries. This certification underscores our unwavering conviction that our employees form the foundation of Tredence,” said Sumit Mehra, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Tredence.

“Tredence has an open, warm and high-achievement culture, where we encourage employees to embrace innovation, rapid experimentation and continuous learning. Being awarded The Great Place To Work Certification for the third consecutive year is a significant milestone for us at Tredence. The assessment provides impetus and focus to our actions aimed at continuously improving the experience of our people. This achievement reflects our continued commitment to establishing an environment where everyone feels respected and appreciated,” added Soma Pandey, Chief Human Resources Office for Tredence.

About Tredence:

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The ‘last mile’ is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms & accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 2,500-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bangalore, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

