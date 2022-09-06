Trescon ventures into demand generation space with Demandify Media

PUNE, India, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — One of the world’s fastest growing business events and consulting firm, Trescon, has now set its footprint in the demand generation space with Demandify Media, based in Pune, India and a divisional office in Miami, United States. The team at Demandify Media will leverage its years of experience in serving clients with services ranging from business strategy, events, content marketing, and interactive experiences, among others.

Outbound cold calling alone doesn’t work, and inbound marketing can be expensive, difficult, and time-consuming. Keeping the need of the hour in mind, on 2nd August 2022, Trescon announced its latest venture Demandify Media, their demand generation arm.

Based out of Pune, India, Demandify Media is a performance-oriented organization that is focused on making an impact. With services ranging from Content and Email Marketing, AI ABM (Account-based Marketing), Intent Data Bank, Display Advertising, Lead Gen., Webinars & Events, Demandify Media will leverage its powerful RoI solutions for clientele spread globally.

This strategic decision comes from an insightful understanding of the gap between a company’s objectives v/s achievements, and how demand generation can fill the void. By joining forces together, Trescon & Demandify Media will be able to deliver a thoughtful, data-driven, analytics-led approach to deliver better outcomes.

Demand generation as a discipline comprises various tactics, strategies, skills & abilities, which many marketers blaze through the math and statistics, while not realizing their potential. As per industry reports, two of the biggest challenges faced by marketers and businesses are generating high-quality leads and then making sense of the data generated. This collaboration between Trescon and Demandify Media will help businesses of all shapes and sizes to overcome these issues.

Demandify Media has also launched its first publication DemandTeq , and is further planning to launch HRTeqConnect, MarTeqConnect, and FinTeqConnect in the near future.

Sunny Ashpal, the Co-founder of Demandify Media, says, “We conceptualised and started Demandify Media with the aim of assisting tech companies to fulfill their sales and marketing goals by connecting them to the best industry practices.”

Mohammed Saleem, the Founder & Chairman of Trescon was found quoting, “Businesses are always on the lookout for an omnichannel approach, and this is why we’re here, to help them out with amplified content strategy, in the most frictionless manner, ultimately generating quality leads. We are excited to launch Demandify Media, and are sure that our AI ABM (Account based Marketing) strategy will help a lot of businesses with their daily demands.”

About Demandify Media

Demandify is The B2B Demand Generation and Media partner for your marketing strategies with owned and operated publication for each segment of the business, right from IT, Marketing, HR, Finance and Supply chain connecting solutions, software and service providers directly with their Target Audience.

It stands apart from the competition with its Artificial Intelligence driven Account Based Marketing solutions, Proprietary algorithm tool that helps generate Intent Data, Drive impressions and traffic to the client’s site with Top of the funnel campaigns that provide LIVE status updates, Deliver High intent prospects directly into the client’s CRM through Mid and Bottom of the funnel campaigns be it Content Syndication, High Qualified leads, BANT and Appointment Generation campaigns all through its owned, operated and cooperated publications that caters to over 1.5 million professionals (Figure to be confirmed by Trescon) thanks to its parent company Trescon Global

Know more about this next generation media company at www.demandifymedia.com

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments, and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect, and consulting services.

For more information visit: tresconglobal.com

