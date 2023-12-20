TruTag Technologies and Spinnaker Biosciences Partner on a New Targeted, Controlled Release Therapy for Age-Related Macular Degeneration

EMERYVILLE, Calif. and SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TruTag Technologies, Inc. and Spinnaker Biosciences, Inc. today announced that they have entered into a strategic supply partnership for TruTag’s advanced nano-porous silica (pSi) particles to support the commercialization of Spinnaker’s new therapy for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The Spinnaker therapy is a combination product that involves the loading of the biosimilar Ranibizumab into pSi particles. The pSi particles are injected into the eye, where they act as a controlled-release drug delivery vehicle that delivers its payload over several months. TruTag’s pSi is an effective vehicle for in-vivo drug delivery due to its inherent biocompatibility, particle porosity and pore size. This allows for a sustained delivery of a therapeutic payload without the inherent dissolution challenges of other drug-delivery polymers.

The pSi utilized in the Spinnaker solution is highly-customized and has to meet precise porosity, pore size and elution specifications. TruTag Technologies is unrivalled in its ability to manufacture pSi to highly-precise specifications and under cGMP manufacturing conditions at a cost and quantity that makes the overall solution viable. Under the agreement, TruTag will supply Spinnaker with precision-crafted porous silicon-based particles.

“TruTag Technologies is recognized as leaders in their field, and we are excited to be working with their team. TruTag’s ability to reproducibly manufacture large quantities of cGMP pSi to our precise specifications has allowed us to focus resources on building our pipeline and expanding the application of our delivery platform,” said Malcolm Finlayson, CEO of Spinnaker Biosciences.

“Spinnaker’s drug delivery technology has the potential to be a game-changer that vastly improves therapeutic effectiveness – said Barry McDonogh, CEO of TruTag Technologies. We are thrilled to be partnering with Spinnaker as key facilitators of their innovation”.

The Spinnaker therapy has already undergone successful pre-clinical development with Phase 1 human trials scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2024. The therapy offers improved drug delivery to the specific site of action and has a multi-month release profile – dramatically improving compliance while reducing the number of injections and the risk of infection.

About TruTag Technologies

TruTag Technologies, Inc. is the leading manufacturer of high precision, nano-porous silicon dioxide (pSi) particles and has developed a digital health technology platform that is utilized by pharmaceutical companies for safeguarding patients and improving patient outcomes. TruTag’s pSi particles are utilized in an array of applications – from enabling pharmaceutical companies to digitize medicines, to developing new controlled-drug delivery therapies. Learn more at TruTags.com.

About Spinnaker Biosciences

Spinnaker Biosciences is focused on the development of proprietary technology for sustained release drug delivery using non-toxic, biocompatible and biodegradable nanoporous silicon based microparticles and nanoparticles. Silicon pore size and chemistry are “tuned” to accommodate the drug of interest, providing a protective cage for the drug, yielding control over drug delivered and the dissolution of particles and to achieve desired drug release profile.

