Tryptophan Prices: Price, Trend, Pricing, News, Analysis | ChemAnalyst

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America

Tryptophan prices underwent a significant decline in July, followed by subsequent increases in both August and September. During July, new order inquiries and sales dwindled as domestic and global demand remained weak. The Federal Reserve raised its key policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point in July, marking the highest level in 22 years, leading to an overall reduction in economic demand and supporting the downward price trend. However, prices rebounded in August and September due to a surge in energy prices, elevating overall business expenses and transportation costs, thereby driving up Tryptophan pricing. Gasoline prices surged as Russia and Saudi Arabia implemented aggressive supply cutbacks, propelling crude oil to a 10-month high of $91 per barrel. Additionally, shipments from major exporting nations like China decreased, constraining Tryptophan availability in the US market and contributing to cost increases. Market players prioritized inventory replenishment, resulting in a notable upswing in Tryptophan prices.

Asia Pacific

Tryptophan prices exhibited a significant decline of 5.88 percent in July but saw increases of 4.25% and 5.52% in August and September, respectively. In July, tryptophan prices continued to fall as industrial activity slowed, and demand from downstream sectors decreased. The official manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) recorded 49.3 in July, indicating the fourth consecutive month of contraction in factory activity in China due to reduced overseas orders and insufficient domestic demand. Prices rose in August and September due to an improvement in end-consumer demand amid restricted supply resulting from the sustained downturn in the industrial sector for the fifth consecutive month. Additionally, China’s central bank reduced its key interest rate in response to economic concerns, stimulating market consumption and leading to higher Tryptophan prices in China. By September, China’s manufacturing PMI climbed back into the expanding zone, signaling a restart of factory activity and a promising economic revival.

Get Real Time Prices of Tryptophan: https://www.chemanalyst.com/Pricing-data/tryptophan-1473

Europe

Tryptophan prices displayed a notable downward trajectory in July, followed by subsequent increases in both August and September. In July, prices declined due to a slowdown in commercial operations and decreased demand from the downstream industry. Various factors, including customer hesitancy, destocking, increasing interest rates, and tightening market conditions, contributed to the substantial drop in demand for goods. Prices rose in August and September due to persistent inflation, rising interest rates, and an energy crisis. In August, Germany’s year-on-year change in the consumer price index (CPI) was +6.1%, with food and energy prices outpacing average inflation. Energy product prices rose by 8.3% year on year, following a 5.7% increase in July. The ongoing high inflation led to increased expenses and operational costs for firms, contributing to higher Tryptophan prices in Germany.

