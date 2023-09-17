TTC Global Launches Pioneering Data and Analytics Consultancy

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Data Domain, a pioneering data and analytics consultancy, is making its debut as a New Zealand-owned company with a distinctive edge. As a division of the global premiere testing consultancy TTC Global, Data Domain is poised to provide a unique offering in the data landscape.

What sets Data Domain apart is the collaboration of data intelligence, and TTC Global’s testing expertise, both of which are honed through years of industry experience. It enables the company to simplify the rapidly evolving data landscape, whilst applying quality assurance, to focus on the core principle of data: answering business questions to unlock insights and gain a competitive edge.

“By leveraging our relationship with TTC Global, Data Domain is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive data and analytics solutions to our clients,” said Tanida Poffley, General Manager at Data Domain. “Our commitment to excellence, innovative foresight derived from years of experience, makes us a trusted partner for businesses seeking data-driven success, not only in New Zealand but worldwide.”

Data Domain champions the use of industry-leading technology to enable data-driven business objectives, while advocating for modular components tailored to each client’s unique needs. The company’s mission is multi-faceted. It aims to accelerate data insights through executable digital enablement and data transformation initiatives. Modern data platforms, coupled with Data Domain’s expertise and knowledge of industry best practices, enable faster delivery of scalable data products. Its extensive experience enables Data Domain to guide customers to pragmatically strategise, and implement modern data practices such as DataOps, federated data architectures, and advanced analytics.

About Data Domain: Data Domain is a data and analytics consultancy with deep industry expertise, backed by the resources of TTC Global, a proven leader in Testing and Quality Assurance. Its mission is to simplify the complex data landscape, enabling businesses to harness the power of their data for informed, competitive decision-making. With a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and personalised solutions, Data Domain is poised to transform the way organisations approach data in the digital age. To learn more, visit https://www.datadomain.co.nz

About TTC Global: TTC is a leading global software assurance provider with a focus on helping organisations transform the way they deliver technology. We have capabilities across a wide range of delivery areas that enable our clients to increase the speed and quality of technology development while reducing risk and cost. TTC was founded in 2004 to be a testing partner that could take global learnings and best practices and deliver them in a locally appropriate way. Fast forward nineteen years, with offices in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the Americas, and Europe and strong partnerships with some of the world’s largest organisations, this is still TTC’s purpose today. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.ttcglobal.com/

For media inquiries and executive interview requests, please contact Krizelle Lacson at Krizelle.lacson@ttcglobal.com or 021 208 5909.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ttc-global-launches-pioneering-data-and-analytics-consultancy-301929710.html

SOURCE TTC Global

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

