TTEC recognized with Great Place to Work® certifications in 14 countries

DENVER, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in 14 countries.

TTEC earned the certification in: Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Greece, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Great Place to Work employs a rigorous methodology and validated employee feedback to assess employers and recognize those that deliver exceptional employee experience.

“Fostering a workplace culture where employees thrive is a top priority at TTEC, so I’m proud we have been certified as a Great Place to Work in locations around the world,” said Laura Butler, Chief People Officer at TTEC. “We strive to provide a welcoming, inclusive culture and empower our teams with best-in-class training and tools, professional development, and career growth opportunities.”

“Great Place to Work certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that TTEC stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

TTEC was named a Great Place to Work in part because:

81% of TTEC employees say it is a great place to work

83% of employees say when they look at what they accomplish, they feel a sense of pride

86% say when employees join the company, they are made to feel welcome

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC’s outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the company’s TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The company’s TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enabled customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company’s singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The company’s over 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

