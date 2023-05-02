Turacoz Forges Ahead with Veeva Content Certification & Training for Professionals

UTRECHT, Netherlands and NEW DELHI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Turacoz Healthcare Solutions has been making strides in the field of medical communications using cutting-edge technologies. The demand for high-quality scientific and medical writing is increasing, and Turacoz is leading the way in providing top-notch solutions.

Supporting their submission, Turacoz is excited to announce that they have been registered as a content partner with Veeva, a leading cloud-based software provider for the global life sciences industry. This partnership has given them access to advanced technology, tools, and resources that have enabled Turacoz to deliver innovative solutions to their clients and further strengthen their capabilities in the field of medical communications. As a result, Turacoz is proud to feature on the Veeva website as a Content Partner and has received the content partner badge, which reflects their unwavering commitment to delivering excellence to their clients.

Furthermore, Turacoz has been certified with the Veeva Promomats Review and Approval Certification, which recognizes its expertise in delivering high-quality content for the healthcare industry. Turacoz’s extensive experience and knowledge in the field enable them to help their clients create impactful and worthy content that meets their specific requirements and exceeds their expectations. Check Turacoz on the Veeva website at https://www.veeva.com/meet-veeva/partners/content/partner-finder/.

Turacoz is proud of its achievements and looks forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions to help its clients succeed in the highly competitive industry. Additionally, they have taken several initiatives to support the industry with world-class content. For example, they recently conducted a 5-day course on Digital Content Lifecycle Management, which received an overwhelming response from students.

Turacoz aims to empower individuals for success in content creation and management by offering these trainings while staying at the forefront through the provision of top-notch content solutions to clients.

About Turacoz

Turacoz Group is a strategic partner to biopharma companies, medical technology firms, healthcare professionals, and research institutes to escort their product/service development journey. We create Clear, Cohesive, Complete, Concise, and Concrete scientific communication in a target-specific language and format (both print and digital) so that our clients can focus on core research and development to enhance and improve patient care.

