Turn any room into a party room for under $35 with these remote-controlled theme lights

TL;DR: Set the vibes with the Color Guardian Multi-Colored Remote Controlled Lights, on sale for just $31.99 — a 27% discount — as of Sept. 25

Crafting the perfect party is all about creativity. It’s a myth that you have to shell out thousands of dollars for a venue or to create the perfect theme that guests will remember for a lifetime. And if you decide to throw a party right from home, so you can personally curate the guest list, there are ways to turn any space into a scenic dance floor that sets the right mood.

With these remote-controlled lights from Color Guardian, you can turn any space in your home (indoors or outdoors) into a party space, depending on which colors you choose. These lights are completely solar-powered and have dual motion sensors that detect 180 degrees of movement. They only require six to eight hours of charging time in the daylight.

They’ll work great on the outside of your home or near a window so they can fully recharge each day. Once charged, they will work for up to eight hours. Each of these lights (this purchase includes two) are motion-activated and feature different colors and lighting options, like color flashing and color fading. In total, there are eight different custom lighting modes to choose from — and light colors include red, green, blue, orange, turquoise, and more. And the best part is is that you can turn them on or change colors from inside your home while the lights are outside and vice versa. As long as your remote is within five to seven meters of the lights, they will pick up your signal.

A two-pack of these remote-controlled LED lights from Color Guardian usually retails for $43, but for a limited time, you can slash 27% off and take these solar-powered lights home for just $31.99.