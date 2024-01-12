Tuya Highlights Home Energy Management System and Net Zero Solutions for Smart Energy Industry at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tuya Smart (“Tuya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global IoT developer service provider, unveiled its innovative Home Energy Management System (HEMS) and Net Zero Solutions at CES 2024, as the highlight of its presentation. The showcase garnered significant attention and acclaim from attendees, reinforcing Tuya’s position as a key player in the smart energy industry.

Tuya’s HEMS Revolutionizes Household Energy Management

In response to transformative changes in the global energy landscape, Tuya introduced its Home Energy Management System (HEMS). Amid rising global energy consumption and increased demand for stable, self-sufficient, and intelligent household energy, HEMS has emerged as a pivotal breakthrough.

Tuya’s HEMS establishes a real-time interactive power supply and consumption relationship, actively managing and executing household energy intelligently. Enabling visual management of energy data such as electricity chain, storage, charging, and consumption, HEMS minimizes household energy consumption and usage costs. The solution optimizes household electricity structures and reduces energy waste, aligning with Tuya’s commitment to sustainable and green development.

As of now, Tuya has agreed to cooperate with enterprises such as NIRCEE, Nahui New Energy Technology by Haier Group, and Hexing, enabling customers to expand into international markets such as Europe and North America. It is worth mentioning that, for the Singaporean home market, Tuya has also introduced an energy-saving kit that includes infrared controls, sensors, smart sockets, smart thermostats, smart fans, and other products. Noteworthy is that the energy-saving kit tailored for the Singaporean home market that has been widely used, resulting in an average energy saving of 25% and up to 54% per month in some households, greatly improving energy efficiency and bringing tangible energy-saving benefits to households.

At CES 2024, Tuya is showcasing its Home Energy Management System, offering visitors an immersive experience. The system provides key information such as storage rates, consumption rates, and energy costs, which supports users in making real-life decisions for household energy consumption.

Tuya’s Net Zero Solutions Promote New Opportunities for Sustainable Development

Facing the severe challenges of the global climate crisis, major countries and regions around the world have set time frames for achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality, indicating that the zero-carbon market is gradually becoming a new path to industrial transformation and economic growth. This transformation is not only urgently needed to address global climate change, but also an important opportunity to promote the sustainable development of human society.

Tuya invested significantly in technology to develop cutting-edge Net Zero Solutions, aligning with the global trend toward intelligent and green technology. Tuya strives for the deep integration of technology and sustainable development, leading the future net zero market with global developers.

Tuya’s Net Zero Solutions provide comprehensive software and hardware support for developers worldwide. Leveraging Tuya’s development kits, developers can rapidly construct personalized Net Zero Solutions suitable for diverse scenarios.

Unlike HEMS, which focuses on residential energy-saving scenarios, Net Zero Solutions target verticals such as office buildings, shopping malls, warehouses, and smart cities, employing AI and IoT to achieve intelligent energy management. It is worth mentioning that the smart products in the Net Zero Solutions can also form a linkage with the rich smart hardware ecosystem of Tuya, accelerate the construction of smart scenarios, and achieve more scientific and efficient energy conservation and emission reduction.

Successfully implemented in construction, warehousing, and smart cities, Tuya’s Net Zero Solutions have demonstrated substantial reductions in energy consumption ranging from 15% to 30%. In the operation of warehouse and logistics parks, the combination of distributed energy systems and IoT solutions can reduce energy consumption by 20% to 30%. In addition, in the construction of smart cities, Tuya’s Net Zero Solutions help to achieve intelligent management of key resources such as water, electricity, and natural gas, thereby enhancing urban energy operation efficiency and service capabilities, marking a significant stride towards sustainable development.

Over the past three days of the CES exhibition, Tuya’s HEMS and Net Zero Solutions have received widespread recognition, showcasing the company’s technological prowess in the energy sector. Tuya invites developers worldwide to join hands in building a sustainable, green future.

As conveyed in the theme of “All Together, All On Smart,” Tuya encourages developers to leverage innovative technologies in addressing global energy and climate challenges. The company pledges to continue leveraging its expertise in AI and IoT, providing innovative solutions for technological innovation and product upgrading in the energy industry. Tuya remains committed to working collaboratively with global developers to address energy challenges, striving to build a sustainable and beautiful future.

