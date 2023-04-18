TWO LOUISIANA ENTREPRENEURS ARE USING TIKTOK TO TAKE THE HOT PEPPER SAUCE INDUSTRY BY STORM

NEW ORLEANS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Two Louisiana Entrepreneurs are shaking up the hot pepper sauce industry with their innovative approach and social media savvy. Louisiana Pepper Exchange , a leading supplier of peppers for the hot sauce category, has teamed up with Stalekracker , a popular Tik Tok chef, influencer, and food entrepreneur with over 6 million followers, to create new and exciting hot sauces and pepper purees. Their limited release collaboration Aji Amarillo Pepper Puree launches April 14th.

View the full release and content here: https://lapepperexchange.com/pages/media-aji-amarillo

Even if you’ve never tasted Louisiana Pepper Exchange’s pepper purees, you’ve probably tasted their peppers. They’re the leading supplier of peppers in the USA, making the base pepper ingredient for most hot sauces sold in the US. The company is the behind-the-scenes purveyor to major hot sauce brands.

“There’s a lot of affinity for Louisiana as the hot bed for hot sauce,” said Chris White, founder and CEO. “We created our pepper purees for home and professional chefs as an ingredient to add to dishes and drinks to elevate through flavor and spice.”

Louisiana native Justin Chiasson, AKA Stalekracker on TikTok, has become a sensation with his wildly entertaining cajun-themed cooking videos. Since his first video in 2020, Chiasson has gained a massive following of 6+ million users who tune in to learn how to cook Cajun cuisine, and watch him wrangle gators and snapping turtles.

Chiasson’s videos are characterized by his signature phrases “Put dat on a cracker. That’s money dude!! While we wait, we hydrate!” and cover a topics from cooking crawfish, alligator, wings, and crabs, to making beer cheese fries. Chiasson has grown Stalekracker into a successful business franchise, selling his Cajun Two Step products through major retailers.

“We’ve worked together to develop his hot sauce products,” explains White. “We explored a unique pepper Aji Amarillo with mid-level heat and citrus notes. It’s a natural fit for him and pairs perfectly with seafood and his legendary crawfish boils.”

“Louisiana Pepper Exchange introduced me to “gourmet hot sauces”. We create unique products together that my fans and customers love,” says Justin about their partnership. “Aji Amarillo is MONEY, dude!”

