TWO VICTORIA HOTELS LEAD THE WAY IN SUPPORTING THE INDIGENOUS TOURISM ASSOCIATION OF CANADA (ITAC)

Together, The Parkside Hotel & Spa and Huntingdon Manor direct $0.25 from every Victoria stay to the Indigenous Tourism Fund for authentic experience development

VICTORIA, BC, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ – Starting March 1, 2024, The Parkside Hotel & Spa and Huntingdon Manor are directing a portion of their Climate Contribution Fee—aimed to support sustainable initiatives—to the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC).

Indigenous Tourism is currently the fastest-growing market segment in the tourism sector. ITAC helps to promote and develop authentic Indigenous tourism experiences across Canada. Their Indigenous Tourism Destination Fund (ITDF) offers a collaborative approach for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses to support the growth in Canada. By supporting this initiative, partners of ITAC help fulfill the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Call to Action #92 by fostering respectful relationships and ensuring Indigenous communities benefit economically from land and resource utilization.

Erin Cassels, General Manager of Huntingdon Manor, shares, “The Indigenous Tourism Destination Fund is a great opportunity for visitors to make a tangible contribution towards reconciliation efforts in Canada, and at Huntingdon Manor, we are proud to support this initiative. For us, this is one step in our company’s reconciliation journey. We hope to find many more ways to engage in meaningful ways to support Indigenous tourism both in Canada and locally in Victoria.”

“Supporting ITAC through the Indigenous Tourism Destination Fund is not just an honour but a privilege. At The Parkside Hotel & Spa, we recognize the profound importance of preserving and celebrating Indigenous culture and heritage,” shares General Manager Trina White.

Since opening in 2009, The Parkside Hotel & Spa has been an industry leader in practicing and promoting sustainable tourism and social responsibility. Part of this commitment includes signing a Memorandum of Reconciliation, becoming Friends of the Songhees in 2021—and becoming the first hotel in Greater Victoria to do so. Through this initiative, The Parkside Hotel & Spa (together with Huntington Manor) collectively aims to raise awareness about ITAC’s impactful work.

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is dedicated to promoting a sustainable urban way of life, actively seeking and implementing eco-friendly measures to improve the guest experience while striving to minimize the environmental footprint of the property.

As a carbon-neutral, all-suite hotel, accommodations at The Parkside feature fully equipped kitchens and kitchenettes, washers and dryers, private balconies, gas fireplaces, separate sleeping areas and plenty of space to relax and unwind. Amenities include various meeting and event spaces, a wellness centre (featuring an onsite spa, 25-metre indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness centre), a private movie theatre, a rooftop patio with fire pits, along with Tre Fantastico Bistro. Uniquely Parkside—and fondly referred to as the heart of the hotel—the atrium is home to hundreds of plant species and koi.

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is a member of the Beyond Green collection. Learn more by visiting www.parksidevictoria.com .

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion for embracing travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of planet Earth’s most sustainable hotels. To create a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts, Beyond Green has curated a unique portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges based on their commitment to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. To be considered for membership in Beyond Green, a property is vetted according to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group – the family-owned company that manages and operates other hospitality brands including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – Beyond Green ushers in a new way to experience genuine hospitality by the people for the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com .

ABOUT HUNTINGDON MANOR

Located in Victoria’s Inner Harbour, the independently owned and operated Huntingdon Manor Hotel offers 114 unique rooms, including newly renovated loft suites complete with full kitchens, spacious living areas, and modern amenities designed for guests’ comfort and convenience. Guests enjoy a daily complimentary hot buffet breakfast, enhancing their stay. Adjacent, the historic Pendray Inn and Tea House, built in 1896, provides a boutique bed and breakfast and a renowned afternoon tea experience. Committed to sustainability, both properties embrace the Triple Bottom Line principle and hold top-level certifications from BC Green Business, Green Key Global, and Biosphere. Their dedication to minimizing environmental impact while providing a welcoming ‘home away from home’ atmosphere defines their approach to hospitality.

Discover more about our property at www.huntingdonmanor.com

