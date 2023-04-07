U.S. Silica Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

KATY, Texas, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) today released its Sustainability Report, summarizing the Company’s sustainability activities, performance, and results for calendar year 2022. The enhanced report incorporates discussions regarding the Company’s governance and strategy around climate-related risks and opportunities and begins to map U.S. Silica’s sustainability efforts and priorities to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, the Company conducted its first materiality assessment to help define its material priorities and topic areas to advance its comprehensive approach to managing environmental, social, and governance impacts.

This report tracks and discloses U.S. Silica’s second year of a three-year data collection process, specifically for greenhouse gas emissions, water, and waste data, for the establishment of baseline values for future reduction targets to be announced in the 2023 report.

2022 Key Highlights

Achieved the safest year in Company history with a 9% year-over-year improvement in its Total Reportable Incident Rate

Reported a 5% year-over-year reduction in greenhouse gas emissions on a per ton basis

11% of the Industrial and Specialty Products segment product revenues were generated from offerings that go into sustainable end uses with environmental benefits to society

Increased racial and ethnic minority representation by 2% across management roles

The Company maintained supplier diversity spend at levels over two times above the national average for the manufacturing industry

Bryan Shinn, Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are making progress on our five-year corporate goals and are one year away from completing our baseline value assessments for the establishment of emission reduction targets. I am very proud of our team’s environmental, social, and governance accomplishments in 2022 and I’d like to thank our employees, customers, communities, and other stakeholders for their continued support of U.S. Silica. We are committed to living our core values and will continue to focus on practicing safe production and environmentally conscious and sustainable business practices.”

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 123-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company has 27 operating mines and processing facilities and two additional exploration stage properties across the United States and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

