Ulexite Prices: Trend, Pricing, News, Market Analysis | ChemAnalyst



For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America

In the third quarter of 2023, the US spot market witnessed a substantial downturn in Ulexite prices. Persistent inflationary pressures subdued local demand, exacerbated by a slowdown in the construction industry due to disruptions caused by monsoons. Concurrently, a struggling housing sector amidst an economic downturn prompted a government-led interest rate hike. This economic backdrop led to a cautious approach from the paint industry, resulting in reduced orders. Downstream sectors such as paint and coating experienced diminished demand. The oil, gas, and paint sectors collectively contributed to a notable decline in Ulexite prices in August. However, market expectations leaned towards a potential recovery in prices during the last quarter, driven by anticipated growth in the electric vehicle and construction sectors. Throughout September, Ulexite prices remained steady as the glass industry exhibited a sluggish construction rate. Economic uncertainties, coupled with the expansion of the plastic industry, further curtailed Ulexite consumption. The decline in revenue for the glass industry prompted plant closures. Despite global economic stability following interest rate announcements, market players adopted a wait-and-see approach, resulting in a stable Ulexite price trend, with a slightly increased supply attributed to reduced consumption in the glass industry.

Asia-Pacific

In the third quarter of 2023, Ulexite prices in India experienced an upswing due to reduced extraction rates and heightened demand from the paper and pulp industry. Major Ulexite mines in Gujarat witnessed a slowdown in mining activity due to rainfall and the impact of the Biparjoy cyclone on the coastal areas of Gujarat. Calcium Carbonate, a by-product of Ulexite, saw increased demand from India’s expanding paper and pulp industries, partly driven by a shift away from single-use plastics. The production of pharmaceutical glass tubing in Telangana also contributed to heightened demand for Borax, another Ulexite by-product. Inventory levels remained robust in August, with demand from local and overseas downstream industries stabilizing during the monsoon season. Lingering inflation rates and interest rate hikes in the US and Europe influenced purchasing trends. Despite these challenges, increased mining activity and government plans for higher production signaled a potential bullish trend driven by growth in the electric vehicle, paint, and coating industries. Abundant supply led to discounts and lower prices to attract both domestic and international buyers, with inflation and economic conditions influencing overall demand and pricing.

Get Real Time Prices of Ulexite: https://www.chemanalyst.com/Pricing-data/ulexite-1442

Europe

Throughout the third quarter of 2023, the German spot market experienced a decline in Ulexite prices, primarily attributed to oversupply resulting from government initiatives to stimulate the Ulexite mining industry. Global demand for Ulexite, fueled by overseas nations enhancing their extraction techniques for defense-related materials, rose significantly. Ulexite, once primarily used in the electronics sector, became indispensable in various industries, including defense, clean energy, aerospace, and nuclear technology. Heightened consumption in the German spot market prompted local mills to increase prices, while supply challenges arose due to scorching weather conditions and decreased inventory levels, intensifying the price dip. In the mid-Q3 phase, the market witnessed a further drop in prices due to the influx of cheaper imports. Although Germany’s economic and political climate remained somewhat mixed, there was optimism for future market activity. A notable development was the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, bolstering the supply of Ulexite.

About Us:

ChemAnalyst is an online platform offering a comprehensive range of market analysis and pricing services, as well as up-to-date news and deals from the chemical and petrochemical industry, globally.

Being awarded ‘The Product Innovator of the Year, 2023’, ChemAnalyst is an indispensable tool for navigating the risks of today’s ever-changing chemicals market.

The platform helps companies strategize and formulate their chemical procurement by tracking real time prices of more than 400 chemicals in more than 25 countries.

ChemAnalyst also provides market analysis for more than 1000 chemical commodities covering multifaceted parameters including Production, Demand, Supply, Plant Operating Rate, Imports, Exports, and much more. The users will not only be able to analyse historical data but will also get to inspect detailed forecasts for upto 10 years. With access to local field teams, the company provides high-quality, reliable market analysis data for more than 40 countries.

Contact Us:

ChemAnalyst

GmbH – S-01, 2.floor, Subbelrather Straße,

15a Cologne, 50823, Germany

Call: +49-221-6505-8833

Email: sales@chemanalyst.com

Website: https://www.chemanalyst.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

