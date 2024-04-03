Ultra Intelligence & Communications achieves successful troposcatter communications system test, launches Archer™ family of systems to global defense market

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ultra Intelligence & Communications announced today that it has successfully demonstrated its Archer™ family of beyond-line-of-site (BLOS) troposcatter communications systems. Ultra I&C’s troposcatter solution successfully maintained a communications link beyond 185 kilometers, meeting U.S. Army range requirements, providing a resilient, redundant layer of secure communications.

“Offering the Archer family of troposcatter systems to our global defense partners is a testament to our ability to invest, innovate and deliver on crucial capabilities, when our customers need it most,” said Chris Bishop, chief growth officer of Ultra Intelligence & Communications. “We pride ourselves on building solid, trusted, long-term customer partnerships – combining decades of functional and technical experience with an innate ability to innovate and deliver revolutionary advancements at speed and scale.”

With this announcement, the company is the newest entrant into a contracting market for this communications solution, increasing technological choices for the U.S. military and its partners.

Ultra I&C’s troposcatter technology is tested to be resilient in diverse operational environments, withstanding interference and jamming to deliver key communication links over vast distances where fixed communications face limitations. The Archer family of systems allows for quick deployment and self-alignment of antennas, ensuring connectivity at mission speed.

“Troposcatter bridges the gap when satellite communications aren’t accessible due to jamming, location or other factors, making it a cost-effective way to move beyond line-of-sight relays,” said Faith Rhodes, vice president of programs for Ultra I&C’s Communications business. “This resilient layer of communications is becoming more important as we prepare for the potentiality of a day without SATCOM.”

The company is a leading global specialist in the design, development, supply, and support of a complete range of tactical high-capacity radios, ultra-light VSATs, fly-away terminals and troposcatter equipment for secure government and military communications. Ultra I&C has been providing radio systems and SATCOM solutions to armed forces and systems integrators around the world for decades.

About Ultra Intelligence & Communications

Ultra Intelligence & Communications, also known as Ultra I&C, has generations of experience fielding tactical communications, command and control, and cyber security technologies for the most challenging defense applications. Ultra I&C connects the multi-domain battlespace and ensures secured information advantage in high-threat environments. These innovative solutions are an integral operational component for the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence and many more defense organizations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX with sites around the globe. For more information, visit www.ultra-ic.com.

