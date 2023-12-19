Unicorn Hunters Introduces Healables, a Digital Health Company Developing AI-Powered Wearable Bioelectric Technology for Personalized Recovery, Performance and Pain Relief

The visionary founder of a digital health startup introduced a revolutionary wearable technology to the Circle of Money, presenting investors with an exclusive opportunity to invest in this transformative venture.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Unicorn Hunters , the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors worldwide and offers viewers the opportunity to invest in billion-dollar ideas in the pre-IPO stage, announced a brand new episode featuring Healables , a digital health start-up at the forefront of commercializing wearable, bioelectric, smart textiles for recovery and performance and developing AI-powered therapeutic technology designed to relieve pain, accelerate healing, and reduce inflammation without medication. The episode is now available for streaming on UnicornHunters.com , LinkedIn Broadcast , Facebook Video , and YouTube .

Healables Digital Health, Inc., headquartered in Miami was founded in 2022 by Moshe Lebowitz to commercialize technology he patented and developed. Lebowitz is a visionary who believes in humanity’s positive trajectory and the shared responsibility to address prevailing health challenges. Uniquely blending his background in business and user-centric design with Hasidic meditation, craniosacral therapy, and Chinese medicine, Lebowitz has been developing and patenting personalized wearable technology since 2017 at the Healables R&D Innovation Labs in Jerusalem, Israel.

“At Healables, our mission is to empower individuals to own and improve their physical, spiritual and mental well-being,” said Moshe Lebowitz, Founder and CEO of Healables. “It’s a privilege to spotlight our unique solutions on Unicorn Hunters and introduce our business to the Circle of Money and the millions of viewers actively seeking distinctive investment opportunities.”

The Unicorn Hunters show is produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Singer) who is pioneering enrichtaniment – a brand new genre of television that combines entertainment with investment opportunities that can boost individual wealth.

“Healables is revolutionizing healthcare by prioritizing human well-being, alleviating pain, and championing wearable solutions for accelerated sports recovery and enhanced performance personalized with AI. This presents a remarkable opportunity for investors to explore the latest technologies in the digital health, sports tech and biotech sectors, disrupting industries and shaping a healthier world through innovative solutions,” stated Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicorn Hunters.

In February 2022, Unicorn Hunters launched Unicoin, its official cryptocurrency, which is a next-generation coin designed to address the extreme volatility typical of early coins with little to no inherent value, which ultimately led to the market meltdown and subsequent crypto winter.

Backed by a diversified portfolio of assets that includes equity in high-growth companies, Unicoin has garnered the support of business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers. In the new episodes of Unicorn Hunters, founders who pitch the Circle of Money and obtain a yes from more than one panelist will receive Unicoins. Those who receive a commitment of investment from all the members of the Circle of Money will receive up to 10 million unicoins.

The Unicorn Hunters show can be streamed on multiple platforms including UnicornHunters.com, LinkedIn Broadcast, Facebook Video, YouTube, and Vimeo. Through global syndication agreements, Unicorn Hunters also streams on Claro Video, one of the largest streaming platforms in Latin America and on TV3 Network, one of the main broadcast networks in Ghana. Unicorn Hunters also premiered on in-flight entertainment on Tap Air Portugal , WestJet , and Etihad Airways , an international airline based in Abu Dhabi that services millions of passengers in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America.

About Unicorn Hunters

Unicorn Hunters is a pioneering business show that democratizes access to funding, giving founders the possibility to raise expansion capital from millions of viewers around the world, and gives people the opportunity to invest in pre-IPO opportunities alongside business luminaries.

The Circle of Money is comprised of a star-studded cast of business leaders, policymakers, and investors who study the company’s potential and probe its founders with questions to evaluate the investment opportunity, while helping viewers at home decide if they want to invest along with them. The Circle of Money panelists in this episode are Rosie Rios, Former Treasurer of the United States, Chris Diamantopoulos, social entrepreneur and actor in HBO TV series Silicon Valley , Silvina Moschini, Founder, President and Chairwoman of Unicoin, Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin, Jason Felts, founder, entrepreneur, strategic brand advisor and former CEO of Virgin Produced and Virgin Fest, Danny Cortenraede, serial entrepreneur and investor, CEO and founder of InStudio Ventures , and Cris Carter, NFL legend and Hall of Famer.

Each episode will feature brand new special guests who have been meticulously selected based on their areas of expertise including Susan Segal, president and CEO of the Americas Society and Council of the Americas and pioneer of early stage venture capital, Jason Scott, venture investor, partner of ANIM Fund, and former Head of Startup Development Ecosystem at Google, and Laura Chinchilla, Former President of Costa Rica.

