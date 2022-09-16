UNISEARCH – A PLATFORM OFFERING ONE-STOP SOLUTION FOR INDIAN STUDENTS PLANNING TO STUDY ABROAD LAUNCHES IN INDIA

Australia-based study abroad platform UniSearch has announced its India launch yesterday in Delhi

NEW DELHI, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Australia-based company UniSearch which is a complete solution to study abroad has announced its launch in India. The AI Powered platform will be a one-stop solution for Indian students planning to study abroad.

UniSearch harnesses over ten years of experience in international student recruitment within source markets and innovative AI-powered technology to streamline the study abroad process from the research stage down to arriving in the destination country and beyond. Through predictive analytics and algorithm-driven systems and a blended approach to the market, UniSearch develops personal one-to-one relationships with students, universities, and their network of dedicated counselors and mentors, covering all the bases of study abroad through a single all-inclusive platform.

Addressing the event, Mr Ashraf Haq, Founder, UniSearch said, “India is one of the most important markets in the world when it comes to Outbound education and as more and more new student markets emerge, I believe the existing markets need to evolve. The universities need to stay responsive to the shifting needs of diverse audiences, especially post-pandemic. That’s where UniSearch comes in. We have a blended approach at UniSearch where smart technology and human expertise overlap. Indian students will find UniSearch to be the one-stop platform for all their questions and needs while deciding which University or country to go to for higher education. UniSearch will also be helping the students during the admissions process, finding accommodations or even internships abroad.”

Talking about the ed-tech platform, Ms Soni Khanna, Head – Global Engagement, UniSearch said, “UniSearch is built upon decades of professional experience in global higher education, data-driven insights, and regional market expertise, the platform creates responsive solutions tailored to specific student recruitment needs. We at UniSearch aim to equip aspiring students with a comprehensive one-stop solution that integrates every step of the study abroad journey in one place. UniSearch also brings together universities and institutions from major study abroad destinations to a single place simplifying the process of going through hundreds of options.”

UniSearch currently has offices in Bangalore and Chandigarh with plans to expand steadily in India in the coming year.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900441/UniSearch_Launch.jpg