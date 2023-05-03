Unispace Curates Cutting-Edge "Destination Office" for VaynerMedia's Asia Pacific Headquarters in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A global leader in creating people-centric spaces, Unispace, today announced the completion of its latest project, VaynerMedia’s new 12,000 SQFT Asia Pacific Headquarters in Singapore, located at 1557 Keppel Road, #03-02.VaynerMedia is a contemporary global creative and media agency that works with some of the most reputable, leading multinational brands including PepsiCo, P&G, Diageo and Prudential, among others. Unispace designed and constructed the new office, which incorporates local cultural influences, while paying homage to VaynerMedia’s New York heritage, and created an eclectic workplace that aligns with the agency’s storytelling engine and supports the company’s workplace strategy.

Unispace’s design team leveraged the warehouse-style blank canvas of 1557 Keppel Road, with its seven-meter-high ceilings and abundant natural light, to create an optimal work environment that aligns with VaynerMedia’s fast-paced and highly dynamic work culture. The new office features a ‘Maker Space’ environment that enables employees to produce social media content conveniently and supports the agency’s creative spirit and rapid expansion.

The design inspiration was drawn from the juxtaposition of Singapore’s landmarks and VaynerMedia’s New York City headquarters, resulting in a unique Kampong/New York design fusion that translates the company concept into the new workplace. Meeting rooms are uniquely themed based on Singapore’s cultural places, with each room supporting different work activities that take place in the office. For instance, the boardroom embodies a formal Raffles colonial theme, while a Haji Lane-style small collaboration space provides a more relaxed setting for brainstorming.

At the heart of the office is ‘The Stage’, a vast, multi-functional space that can transform from a working breakout and collaboration area to an event space which hosts inspiring speakers or welcomes all-day workshops. The pantry area and breakout spaces that wrap around ‘The Stage’ allow people in these spaces to join the event freely and informally.

The office also features a bespoke mural wall created as a collaborative piece between local artists Toby Tan (@tobyato) and VaynerMedia’s own creative talent, Aida Sa‘ad (@yellowmushmellow). A photo studio and green screens are located on the second floor for creative content development and production. Carefully selected furniture supports the eclectic and non-corporate brand personality, and are mixed with upcycled pieces that minimize waste.

The construction phase of the project saw Unispace’s team take the bare space and, using its lean construction method, convert it into the jewel in VaynerMedia’s Asia Pacific presence. The industry-style building’s blank canvas had minimal MEPF services, which required Unispace to partner with their providers to upgrade these services, while ensuring the design expectation was not compromised, and superior functionality was incorporated to support the business’s needs.

Joanne Morris, Head of Design and Delivery, Asia said, “We started this project in January 2022 during COVID and had to finish both the design and delivery within a tight timeline. VaynerMedia is a creative agency, therefore, they have high requirements on creativity around each corner. We engaged our client in the early stages and conducted fast and agile workshops to define and match their requirements, which increased our operational efficiencies, reduced costs, and ensured quality deliveries. Most importantly, the instant feedback and amendments increased customer satisfaction. The new workplace creates a people-centric ambiance for VaynerMedia.”

Dawn Wong, Head of People and Experience, VaynerMedia APAC said, “VaynerMedia places our employees first. When we worked with the design team of Unispace, we needed to make sure that the new workplace would be employee-centric to motivate them to be back into the office to engage in teamwork, spark their creativity and provide new inspirations. Each meeting room has a different theme, and our event space can host employee engagement events that build our workplace experience and company culture. Also, each corner at our workplace can be a content creation opportunity for our team and creators. We are very pleased to work with Unispace to bring our people-centric company culture to our workplace.”

