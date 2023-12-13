Up to 21% Off, 2023 Klaiyi Hair Christmas Mega Sale and Free Gift Month Event

XUCHANG, China and HENAN, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Klaiyi Hair , one of the leading online retailers of wigs, is launching a Christmas sale. To spice up this winter holiday season, Klaiyi Hair has launched this special promotion to give customers the best wig and wig set deals. This year, there are two major events, one with direct discounts and the other with a gift month draw for free gifts, both of which offer great discounts and surprises to customers.

Klaiyi 2023 Christmas Sale Details:

12.8-12.14

Christmas Pre-sale

18% OFF Sitewide,Code: XMAS18

$40 OFF Over 179,Code:XMAS40

$60 OFF Over 259,Code:XMAS60

21% OFF For Wear And Go Wigs, Code: Glueless21

12.15-12.21

Christmas Official

18% OFF Sitewide,Code: XMAS18

21% OFF Over 149,Code:XMAS21

12.22-12.26

Christmas and New Year

19% OFF Sitewide,Code: XMAS19

22% OFF Over 159,Code:XMAS22

Klaiyi Gift Month Event

Every Thursday 2 lucky customers will be drawn. The giveaway gift for the lucky customers consists of a hair straightener brush and a curling iron. This event adds a fun and festive touch to the holiday season and gives customers a chance to win some useful hair care tools.

To participate, customers need to follow these steps:

Place an order on Instagram (ins) or Facebook (FB) during December. Comment or send a direct message (DM) to @klaiyihair_no1 with your order number. Winners will be announced every Thursday.

Klaiyi Hair online store supports shoppers to buy their favorite hair through flexible payment services. Payment methods offered include Klarna, ZIP Quadpay, PayPal, Sezzle, Afterpay, etc. Klaiyi Hair is committed to providing customers with the best wig deals and a smooth shopping experience. With free and fast shipping, most customers in the US can now receive their wigs within 3 days.

Being one of the well-known and affordable real hair wig brands, Klaiyi customers can now enjoy different discount levels when purchasing from their Christmas and New Year’s sale pages. They are all 100% real hair wigs so customers can use them to create any hairstyle they want, such as perms or curls. They sell upgraded glueless lace wigs , pre-cut lace wig, wear and go wig and colored wig, all of which enjoy the biggest discounts on hair products.

Frank Smith

Klaiyi Hair

klaiyi@klaiyihair.com

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/up-to-21-off-2023-klaiyi-hair-christmas-mega-sale-and-free-gift-month-event-302014589.html

SOURCE Klaiyi Hair

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

