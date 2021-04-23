Urikar Pro 3 Massage Gun Video Review: Speed Test on Coca-cola

Urikar released a brand new percussion gun – Pro 3 recently. This massage gun uses a high-torque brushless motor equipped with QuietPower™ 2.0 technology, which quietly delivers up to 45lbs of no-install force at up 3400 rpm and stimulates muscle groups to a depth of 14mm. It quickly relieves muscle tension, promotes circulation, greatly accelerates muscle recovery, and brings deep-level comfort.

Also, the most important feature that set Urikar Pro 3 apart from competitors is the 30 speed levels. Pro 3 provides 30 speed levels ranging between 1800-3400rpm. Whether it’s for muscle relaxation after exercise, or just a gentle daily massage, you’ll find the right speed for you

A fresh video shows how the different speed levels of Pro 3 have impact on the coca-cola, the higher speed you use, the greater amplitude formed and the more small bubbles generate. so, you can tell how powerful the massage gun is and the differences between each speed. The Speed 1-6 focuses on muscle activation, Speed 7-12 is mainly for muscle relaxation, while if you want a post-workout relax, I will recommend you to select the Speed 13-18. For fitness enthusiast, just select the professional level, speed 19-24, if you are a professional athletes, then the speed 25-30 is just right for you.

This massage gun comes 6 interchangeable massage heads to target all muscle groups. Pro 3 helps you to relax muscle tissues across the whole body in a way that’s comfortable and effortless.







Key Features of Pro 3

Deliver 45lbs of no-install force at up 3400 rpm with the latest QuietPower 2.0 technology.

30 speed levels to adapts to the needs of all users.

180°rotating arm helps you easily reach harder-to-reach areas.

42dB ultra-low noise that enables you to enjoy a quiet massage anywhere.

6 massage heads available to take care of each muscle group.

2600mAh battery capacity provides 10-hour battery life.

Now, this high power yet quiet massage is available on Amazon with huge discount, just visit and go get one.

Urikar creates many high-quality massage guns in addition to the Pro 3. The Urikar Pro 2 is another entry in their product line-up, which is for people that want a heated massage gun. Using the 3+1 smart modes, you can choose between constant speed, intermittent, ladder, and heating modes. You’ll also find the 180° rotating arm, eight separate attachments, and a 65W brushless motor.

To learn more about Urikar products, visit Urikar’s website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

