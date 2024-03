Tech executives at a congressional hearing, including: Shou Chew at TikTok, Linda Yaccarino at X and Mark Zuckerberg at Meta UPI / Alamy Stock Photo

Families confronted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with pictures of their dead children, prompting an apology from the executive during a hearing in front of the US Congress on 31 January. The children had been sexually exploited or otherwise harmed through social media prior to their deaths.

“You have blood on your hands,” said Senator Lindsay Graham to executives from TikTok, Snap, Discord, Meta and X (formerly Twitter), who were being questioned…